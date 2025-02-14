The Product Manager (PM) for Surface Cooking & Ventilation
BSH Home Appliances AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos BSH Home Appliances AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Nykvarn
eller i hela Sverige
We are now looking for you to join our Northern Europe Marketing Department in Stockholm as a Product Manager for Surface Cooking & Ventilation Category (12 months position-parental leave)
YOUR TASKS
The Product Manager (PM) for Surface Cooking & Ventilation works under the coordination of the Local Category Manager in all sort of sales and marketing activities related to the business in Nordics. In short, this product category responsibility is pivotal coordinating of all the needs of the Nordic Sales Organization, our BSH Factories and headquarters and the Nordic Market needs. Your main tasks are supporting on pricing, channel management, competitors analysis, training with the goal of increasing market share while improving profitability.
Your responsibilities will include:
• Supporting on building up a product & price strategy and setting the BSH Nordic assortment for Siemens, Bosch and Neff brands
• Supporting on product pricing
• Supporting on the definition of Channel management
• Competitors analysis and benchmarking
• Product trainings
• Conduct product presentations for both Sales and Customers
All with the goal of increasing market share while improving profitability.
What makes working at BSH Home Appliances special? The products, the brands, the continuous innovation, and opportunities to grow. You will work closely with factories, sales and customers and you'll have your finger right at the pulse of this business, so you can learn and gain the experience as a product manager where your actions can have direct business impact.
YOUR PROFILE
• Ideally, but not mandatory, some experience in similar position in Home Appliances or in a similar industry.
• University degree required, ideally in areas such as marketing, business administration or engineering.
• Fluent in English
• Good analytical skills and strategy thinking.
• Capable of influencing and addressing sales teams and customers. With the push and drive to get the strategy executed and to bring along all key stakeholders.
We are looking for a candidate with the right skills and motivation to drive a multimillion business from the first day. As a person you are willing to take risks and experiment with new ways of doing things and you also welcome changes. You are capable of taking decisions under stressful conditions and tough deadlines. We need someone capable of speaking in public and of giving product trainings. Finally it is important that you are an analytical person that is comfortable in digging into data and statistics to find concrete actionable angles. Please note that this is a 12 months contract covering for parental leave.
This position will be based in Stockholm. You will belong to our Northern Europe Marketing Department. The position might require trips to other Nordic countries or to the Headquarters.
Ideal starting date: July 1, 2025 (exact date can be discussed). Contract period: 12 months
CURIOUS? For more information or if you have any questions about the position, please feel free to contact eda.saridogan@bshg.com
Selection and interviews will be on-going, and we are looking forward to receiving your application as soon as possible. Ersättning
Fast Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare BSH Home Appliances AB
(org.nr 556201-4182), http://www.bosch-home.se/ Jobbnummer
9165911