The Executive Compensation & Board Advisory (ECBA) practice is part of the Work & Rewards segment, and our practice focuses on aligning corporate strategy, mission, vision and corporate values with executive compensation design. WTW is the global leader in executive compensation consulting, with over 500 consultants worldwide. Our consultancy services are centered around different topics within the ECBA sphere and cover a broad range of disciplines including Strategy, Corporate Governance, Performance Management, ESG, Finance, HR and Psychology. We partner with the client to determine the most suitable solution to these issues.
The Role
As an analyst in the ECBA team, you will be working on client assignments relating to the full spectrum of Executive Compensation and Board Advisory topics from the moment you start. Your work will include conducting various analyses working with data, creating deliverable reports, keeping up to speed on market developments and working on business development initiatives. You will be working on a variety of projects such as benchmarking, incentive design, policy reviews, and financial analyses across various industries with diverse teams of colleagues, under the support and guidance of more senior colleagues. We expect you to work independently, while aiming for the quality and accuracy that we pride ourselves upon. We are looking for someone who is proactive and a problem-solver, as well as a true team player with strong interpersonal skills.
Our practice is a diverse team of both young and more senior enthusiastic talents, who work together within a discipline that is receiving increasing attention. Organized as a multinational cluster, we work together as a team of colleagues from Belgium, the Netherlands, the Nordics and Switzerland. As such, our team provides advice regarding (and to) the Board of Directors, Executive Committee and Senior Management population of the largest multinational companies in these regions and beyond, providing you with exposure to the largest and most complex companies in diverse industries. Additionally, as a global company we work together with colleagues around the world to support internationally and globally operating clients.
Within different project teams, you will immediately share responsibility for delivering high-quality services and deliverables to our clients. You will be stimulated to broaden your network and skillset and are awarded excellent opportunities to develop yourself. In close cooperation, we look for ways you can keep on developing yourself in fields, topics and skills that align with your talents and interests.
If you're looking for a rewarding role, where your work will make a valuable difference to our clients, with the opportunity to grow your career with a global market leader, come and have a chat with us to learn more about the role and the company!
Qualifications
• Master's degree in preferably (Business) Economics or Business Administration (Finance or Strategy) or other Master's degrees with a strong quantitative background
• Affinity with financial and strategic topics, with interest in compensation issues.
• Pro-active with strong social skills (team player);
• A problem solver; able to identify and solve challenging problems.
• Strong analytical skills; able to draw conclusions from data in a logical, systematic way.
• Eye for detail and able to work independently.
• Able to work and think in a methodical and orderly way
• Committed to quality; continuously working to achieve the highest excellence standards
• Knowledge of Excel and PowerPoint skills.
• Fluency in English (any of the local languages in our cluster is considered an advantage).
What we need from you:
• CV
• Cover Letter
