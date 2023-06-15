The Embassy of Japan in Sweden Culture and Information section
2023-06-15
The Embassy of Japan in Sweden is going to have a vacancy in the Culture and Information section.
Please see below for the details.
1. Place of work
Embassy of Japan in Sweden
Gärdesgatan 10, 115 27 Stockholm, Sweden
2. Working days and hours
(1) Monday to Friday 9:00-17:00
(2) Lunch break 12:30-13:30
3. Commencing date
After September 2023
4. Main duties
(1) Organising various forms of public relations activities.
(2) Organising cultural events.
(3) Managing Embassy's website and social networking services.
(4) Running scholarship and exchange programmes.
(5) General assistant duties for the diplomats in charge.
5. Salary
The salary will be decided based on the candidate's qualifications and experience.
6. Qualification requirements
(1) Excellent command of the English, Japanese and Swedish languages - reading, writing and speaking.
(2) Strong interest and knowledge about Japan on various aspects related to Japan
(3) Computer skills - including social networking services and HTML for website administration and management
(4) Working knowledge of Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
(5) Good communication and team-work skills
7. Application - All documents must be prepared in English
Required application documents include:
(1) A brief resume or CV
(2) A motivation letter (within A4 1 page) describing how the applicant is qualified for the position A separate version in the Japanese language (within A4 1page) is additionally required.
(3) A copy of Swedish national ID or passport identification page
(4) A copy of the working permit (for non-Swedish applicants)
Please submit each of the required documents as a separate PDF or MS Word file to admin@st.mofa.go.jp
no later than 5 p.m., July 14, 2023. Please clearly indicate in the email title "Cultural section." If you prefer printed forms, the documents should be reached at the Embassy by the deadline stated above.
TO:
Embassy of Japan
Administration Section
Gärdesgatan 10
115 27 Stockholm
Only the applicants who pass the first screening of the submitted documents will be contacted for an interview at the Embassy of Japan in Stockholm. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-14
E-post: admin@st.mofa.go.jp Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Japanska Ambassaden
Gärdesgatan 10 (visa karta
)
115 27 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yuko Nose yuko.nokse@st.mofa.go.jp 0857935300 Jobbnummer
7885672