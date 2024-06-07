The Danish Embassy in Stockholm is looking
2024-06-07
Do you have a passion for Swedish domestic politics, EU affairs as well as foreign and security policy? Do you want to be part of a team working to strengthen bilateral ties between Denmark and Sweden? And can you represent Danish interests in Sweden? Then you might be our new colleague at the Embassy in Stockholm.
The Political and Economic Department of the Danish Embassy is looking for a new colleague in the position as Senior Political Adviser. The Political and Economic Department represents Danish interests on a broad range of topics defined by current developments on key domestic, EU and foreign and security policy issues in Sweden. As Senior Political Adviser, you will be responsible for a wide range of policy areas in the department.
Main tasks and responsibilities
• Analysing and reporting on current domestic, EU and foreign and security policy developments to the Danish Ministry for Foreign Affairs and other relevant governmental actors in Denmark.
• Outreach and network building in Sweden to support Danish government interests and bilateral cooperation.
• Planning and implementation of Danish high-level visits to Sweden.
Profile and qualifications
• Strong analytical skills and ability to manage relations with multiple stakeholders.
• Strong interest in foreign and security policy and in-depth knowledge of Swedish and Danish political issues.
• Excellent communication skills in Danish and/or Swedish with a flair for structured communication.
• A do'er with the desire to find solutions and results.
• Motivated by working for the Danish government. An advantage with demonstrated relevant work experience.
• Hold a relevant master's degree.
• Well-versed in MS Office (Word, Outlook, PowerPoint etc.)
We offer
We are an Embassy of driven and dedicated people. Our work environment is dynamic
with a high team spirit and a large degree of independence in planning daily work. We
are motivated by making a difference and strive to represent Danish interests in Sweden
in the best possible way - and have fun while doing it. We offer an opportunity to
develop in an international environment with very diverse tasks, while providing value
to Denmark.
Employment conditions
• Full time employment on an open-ended local contract based on Swedish labour
law and the minimum standards of the Danish Foreign Service.
• A standard 37 hours workweek, including 30 min lunch, based on a flexible hours
schedule.
• Entitlement to 2.08 days of paid holiday per month (25 days per year).
• A salary which reflects the candidate's level of qualifications and functions.
• Social security and workplace pension schemes.
• Benefits and other conditions based on the Embassy's Staff Handbook.
Application and Recruitment Process
Please submit your application with the relevant supporting documents tojobstoamb@um.dk
marked "Application: Senior Political Adviser".
Deadline is 23 June 2024. Selected candidates will be invited for interviews, which are
expected to take place in week 26.
The chosen candidate must be able pass security clearance by the Danish authorities
prior to appointment.
In the Danish Foreign Service, we want to promote equality and diversity. Therefore,
all qualified and interested candidates irrespective of age, gender, religion and ethnicity
are encouraged to apply for the position.
Additional information
For additional information about the position, please feel free to contact Deputy Head
of Mission Ole Neustrup, e-mail: oleneu@um.dk
, phone: +46 (0)8 406 75 02. For more
information about the Embassy, please visit our website www.sverige.um.dk.
About us
The Danish Embassy is part of the Danish Foreign Service. The Embassy is an ambitious,
high-paced and dynamic workplace with 19 employees, 4 of whom are posted from the
Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Embassy promotes and strengthens political,
commercial and cultural ties between Denmark and Sweden. For more information on
the Embassy, see www.sverige.um.dk. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Full time employment on a local contract Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-23
E-post: jobstoamb@um.dk Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Danmarks ambassad
Jakobs Torg 1 (visa karta
)
111 52 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
8734268