Thai and Sushi chef - Asian Delight Sweden AB
Thai and Sushi chef
Asian Delight Sweden AB / Uppsala
2020-08-25

Responsibilities:
Prepares and cooks Thai Specialty foods and Sushi.
Prepare variety types of Thai specialty sauces for stir fry dishes and Thai pastes for curry dishes
Checks the quality of raw and cooked food products to ensure that standards are met
Checks the quantity and quality of received products.
Determines how food should be presented, and creates decorative food displays
Follows standards and regulations regarding sanitary practices
Maintains high standards of quality control, hygiene, and health and safety
Checks stock levels and ordering supplies.

Qualifications:
Minimum of two years of kitchen experience required
Knowledge of food and catering trends with a focus on quality, production, sanitation, food cost controls, and presentation.
Batch cooking or high volume cooking experience preferred.

Publiceringsdatum
2020-08-25

Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-24

Asian Delight Sweden AB

5333178


