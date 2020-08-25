Thai and Sushi chef - Asian Delight Sweden AB - Kockjobb i Uppsala

Asian Delight Sweden AB / Kockjobb / Uppsala2020-08-25Responsibilities:Prepares and cooks Thai Specialty foods and Sushi.Prepare variety types of Thai specialty sauces for stir fry dishes and Thai pastes for curry dishesChecks the quality of raw and cooked food products to ensure that standards are metChecks the quantity and quality of received products.Determines how food should be presented, and creates decorative food displaysFollows standards and regulations regarding sanitary practicesMaintains high standards of quality control, hygiene, and health and safetyChecks stock levels and ordering supplies.Qualifications:Minimum of two years of kitchen experience requiredKnowledge of food and catering trends with a focus on quality, production, sanitation, food cost controls, and presentation.Batch cooking or high volume cooking experience preferred.2020-08-25Sista dag att ansöka är 2020-09-24Asian Delight Sweden AB5333178