Text producer to a creative and well-known fashion company!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Stockholm
2023-04-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Do you love to write informative and inspiring texts in English? Do you have an interest of materials and products connected to beauty and interior design? Our customer is now expanding their team with another employee in central Stockholm. As a text producer, you will write and develop product texts primarily for their digital channels and other marketing channels. Apply now, as the start is already in April!
OM TJÄNSTEN
You will join a large marketing team that has a lot of fun together! The team currently consists of sixteen employees who are, among other things, creators, production managers and copywriters and your role will be as a text producer. As a text producer, you will constantly work to improve product information with the goal of creating the best possible product presentation for customers.
Here you are offered:
• The ability to get a foot in the door of a global company
• An open, fast-changing, flexible, humane and fun workplace!
• A company with a start-up corporate culture, a lot of forward-thinking and a strong belief in a digital future
• Flexible working hours and the possibility of working from home about 1 day / week
As a consultant for Academic Work, we offer great opportunities for you to grow professionally, build your network and create valuable contacts for the future.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
As a text producer, you will, among other things:
• Write and proofread product texts in British English
• Have contact with buyers, designers and marketing managers to understand the product and the customer, and based on that create the best product texts
• Create schedules, meet deadlines, administer and answer questions about product information
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Loves to write and has excellent skills and experience in both written and spoken British English. Grammatically correct English is a prerequisite for success in the role
• Have an interest in materials and an interest in beauty and interior design
• Have at least 1 year of work experience and/or a degree in communication or similar
• Have good system experience, mainly in Office 365 and Microsoft Teams
As a person, you are open-minded, unpretentious, meticulous and efficient. You take your own initiatives and constantly see the opportunity for improvement. You like to make contacts and value collaboration while being used to working independently and taking responsibility for your own work.
Other information
• Start: April 2023 - 30 September 2023 with the possibility of extension.
• Scope: Full-time, 40 hours/week
• Location: Stockholm City
The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and the customer's wishes are that all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work.
We go through the selection on an ongoing basis and the advertisement can be closed down before the position is filled if we have moved to the selection and interview phase. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15091876". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
7638185