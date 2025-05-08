Tetra Pak - Project Systems Designer | Lund | Experis Academy
Tetra Pak is transforming its operations with the Next Chapter Systems Platform (NCSP) program, implementing S/4 HANA to modernize business processes - we are now looking for you who are newly graduated within computer science or similar to be a part of this journey. As Project Systems (PS) Designer you will have a vital role in configuring and developing SAP solutions for PS-based business scenarios. Stay ahead of industry trends and deliver best practices that shape the future!
At Tetra Pak, you'll become part of something bigger - making food safe and accessible worldwide while preserving what's good: food, people, and the planet. You will also thrive in an environment that fosters personal growth through invaluable experiences and supportive teams, ensuring continuous progress in your career journey. In this role you will be configuring and developing SAP S/4 to support critical PS-based business scenarios. You'll be responsible for gathering requirements, designing solutions, conducting testing, managing data migration, overseeing cutovers, and providing hyper care support to ensure seamless implementation. Through Experis Academy and Tetra Pak, you will undergo an intensive training program that will be the foundation of your future at Tetra Pak. Are you ready to take the next step?
"Doing something no one has done before is actually quite difficult." - Ruben Rausing.
For over 70 years, these words have inspired Tetra Pak to innovate and revolutionize the food and beverage industry, delivering exceptional solutions for our customers and the planet.
Be Part of the Change!
You aspire to make a difference-so does Tetra Pak. Every day, Tetra Pak works toward the mission: ensuring food is safe and accessible while protecting what's good. Through continuous innovation, they develop cutting-edge food processing and packaging solutions, leveraging the latest science and technology to drive value for customers and communities across the globe.
Excited about this opportunity? Sign up now!
Your role as PS Designer!
As SAP PS Designer, you will play a key role in configuring and developing SAP S/4 to support critical Project System (PS) business scenarios within Tetra Pak. Your expertise will help optimize project planning, execution, and monitoring, ensuring seamless integration within the SAP landscape.
Key Responsibilities:
* SAP S/4 Configuration & Development - Design and implement solutions that align with relevant PS business needs.
* Requirements Gathering & Solution Design - Collaborate with stakeholders to understand business needs and translate them into functional system configurations.
* Testing & Data Migration - Ensure smooth transitions through rigorous testing, accurate data migration, and structured cut-over activities.
* Hyper Care & Issue Resolution - Support post-implementation processes, troubleshooting challenges, and optimizing system functionality.
* Industry Awareness & Best Practices - Stay ahead of SAP PS trends and continuously refine solutions for improved efficiency.
Experis Academy and Tetra Pak
Experis Academy, in collaboration with Tetra Pak, offers you the opportunity to deepen your expertise in SAP S/4 HANA. Following this training, you will engage in a specialization period and a consulting assignment at Tetra Pak in Lund.
Experis is part of the international Manpower Group. Over the years, our training programs have grown and evolved across Sweden, the Nordics, and Europe. We focus heavily on coaching to help our employees complement their technical skills with soft skills. The employment begins with an intensive training course conducted by Experis. Upon completion, all participants will begin working as consultants at Tetra Pak during the specialization period.
Benefits of Experis Academy and Tetra Pak:
* Salary, Skill Development, Secure Employment, and Mentorship: You will receive compensation and professional guidance throughout the training and consulting period.
* Accelerated Learning: High-paced training with practical exercises following the Accelerated Learning methodology.
* External Certification: Opportunity to obtain external certifications.
* Specialization Period: After the training, a 12-month specialization period at Tetra Pak awaits, allowing you to deepen and apply your newly acquired skills in practical work. The goal for this is to lead you to a permanent position at Tetra Pak.
* Experienced Instructors: Our instructors are senior professionals with extensive experience in both academia and industry.
Who Can Apply?
We are looking for a detail-oriented and analytical individual with a passion for problem-solving. You thrive on collaboration, enjoying the opportunity to communicate and work with colleagues across the globe. You are a fast learner and embraces new challenges as opportunities for growth and development.
Qualifications:
* Higher Education: A completed university or college degree in engineering, computer science or similar.
* Language Skills: Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
* Work Location: Able to work onsite at the Lund office.
Work Experience: General work experience is always a plus, and previous IT-related roles are highly meritorious.
Practical Information:
* Training start date: August 2025
* Training and specialization location: Lund
* Working hours: Full-time, 08.00-17.00
Does this sound interesting? Apply today - selection is ongoing! To maximize your chances, we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. Please note that we do not accept applications via email, but you are welcome to contact us at academy@se.experis.com
