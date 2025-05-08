Tetra Pak - Project Coordinator | Lund | Experis Academy
Experis AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2025-05-08
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Experis AB i Lund
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige
Are you newly graduated and ready to contribute to innovative SAP S/4 solutions? At Tetra Pak, and Experis Academy, you will play a key role in designing and testing business processes and take part in project management. Tetra Pak is transforming its digital landscape with S/4 HANA through Next Chapter Systems Platform (NCSP) program, paving the way for next-generation operations. Are you prepared to lead the charge, enhance efficiency, and drive innovation on a global scale?
At Tetra Pak, you'll become part of something bigger - making food safe and accessible worldwide while preserving what's good: food, people, and the planet. You will also thrive in an environment that fosters personal growth through invaluable experiences and supportive teams, ensuring continuous progress in your career journey. As a Project Coordinator you will play a pivotal role in designing, testing, and optimizing business processes or be involved in project management processes to lead transformative initiatives. Through Experis Academy and Tetra Pak, you will undergo an intensive training program that will be the foundation of your future at Tetra Pak. Are you ready to take the next step?
"Doing something no one has done before is actually quite difficult." - Ruben Rausing.
For over 70 years, these words have inspired Tetra Pak to innovate and revolutionize the food and beverage industry, delivering exceptional solutions for our customers and the planet.
Be Part of the Change!
You aspire to make a difference-so does Tetra Pak. Every day, Tetra Pak works toward the mission: ensuring food is safe and accessible while protecting what's good. Through continuous innovation, they develop cutting-edge food processing and packaging solutions, leveraging the latest science and technology to drive value for customers and communities across the globe.
Excited about this opportunity? Sign up now!
Your role as Project Coordinator
As Project Coordinator, you will play a key role in the analyzing and planning of key strategic deliverables and activities within the SAP S/4Hana landscape, with a focus on the Plan-to-Fulfill end-to-end business process. You collaborate with a global team of developers, test engineers and business leaders to plan, implement and monitor and control delivery of large scale SAP S/4 HANA deployment that supports Tetra Pak businesses in more than 160 countries across the world.
Experis Academy and Tetra Pak
Experis Academy, in collaboration with Tetra Pak, offers you the opportunity to deepen your expertise in SAP S/4 HANA. Following this training, you will engage in a specialization period and a consulting assignment at Tetra Pak in Lund.
Experis is part of the international Manpower Group. Over the years, our training programs have grown and evolved across Sweden, the Nordics, and Europe. We focus heavily on coaching to help our employees complement their technical skills with soft skills. The employment begins with an intensive training course conducted by Experis. Upon completion, all participants will begin working as consultants at Tetra Pak during the specialization period.
Benefits of Experis Academy and Tetra Pak:
* Salary, Skill Development, Secure Employment, and Mentorship: You will receive compensation and professional guidance throughout the training and consulting period.
* Accelerated Learning: High-paced training with practical exercises following the Accelerated Learning methodology.
* External Certification: Opportunity to obtain external certifications.
* Specialization Period: After the training, a 12-month specialization period at Tetra Pak awaits, allowing you to deepen and apply your newly acquired skills in practical work. The goal for this is to lead you to a permanent position at Tetra Pak.
* Experienced Instructors: Our instructors are senior professionals with extensive experience in both academia and industry.
Who Can Apply?
We are looking for you who is detail-oriented and analytical, and that likes problem-solving. You like to communicate and collaborate with colleagues all over the world. You are a quick learner and taking on new challenges motivates you. You enjoy project management work, have an interest in using data to make good decisions and are keen to make a career out of implementing large scale SAP solutions globally.
Qualifications:
* Higher Education: A completed university or college degree in engineering, computer science or similar.
* Language Skills: Fluent in English, both written and spoken.
* Work Location: Able to work onsite at the Lund office.
Work Experience: General work experience is always a plus, and previous similar roles, such as within Project Management/Manufacturing Planning/Quality Management/Transport Management, are highly meritorious.
Practical Information:
* Training start date: August 2025
* Training and specialization location: Lund
* Working hours: Full-time, 08.00-17.00
Does this sound interesting? Apply today - selection is ongoing! To maximize your chances, we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible. Please note that we do not accept applications via email, but you are welcome to contact us at academy@se.experis.com
if you have any questions. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "760f67d3-3f13-". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Experis AB
(org.nr 556855-1104) Arbetsplats
Experis Jobbnummer
9328706