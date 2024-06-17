Testing Operation Manager
About NKT
At the factory in Karlskrona, NKT is designing, developing and manufacturing the high-voltage power cable solutions enabling the transition to renewable energy. Here, you will join a diverse organization at an internationally recognized engineering center operating one of the most advanced high-voltage test halls, a state-of-the-art cable manufacturing and the NKT Victoria - the most sustainable cable-laying vessel in the offshore industry.
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology and takes centre stage as the world moves towards green energy. NKT designs, manufactures and installs low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions enabling sustainable energy transmission. NKT is headquartered in Denmark and employs 5.000 people. NKT is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen and realised a revenue of EUR 2.6 billion in 2023.
Be at the forefront of Testing innovation with our collaborative team!
Are you ready to take charge and innovate in the dynamic field of testing? Is inspiring creativity and facing tough scenarios part of your leadership philosophy?
Then we have the right role for you!
Support a team of specialists
As Testing Operation Manager, you will be responsible for developing and inspiring our proficient test team. Your role requires the creation and application of strategic initiatives, interacting with other departments and steering the operational functions.
A key aspect of your role will involve identifying and strategizing resource requirements. By aligning resource needs with our business objectives, you will contribute to the overall strategic direction of the organization, ensuring optimal operational efficiency.
In addition to your leadership responsibilities, you will also support strategic investment initiatives, having an important part in our organization's growth and development.
Since this position is new, you will be shaping the role as we progress.
Your primary tasks will be:
• Assist with technical consultation and organize the daily operation.
• Analyze the demands and ensure we possess the necessary competencies.
• Recruitment, development and termination of personell.
• Building solid relationships within the team and with internal stakeholders.
Dynamic, curious and innovative
We are looking for an experienced leader with a curiosity for both people and technique. The ideal candidate will have a well-documented experience in facilitating group efforts in versatile environments, with a focus on stable performance and goal achievement. Effective presentation and communication abilities are crucial for clearly articulating intricate concepts and strategies.
Collaboration is key in our organization, and you should thrive in cross-functional settings, fostering teamwork and achieving common goals. Your proficiency in budget management and resource optimization will support our operational goals, ensuring efficient resource allocation.
To excel in this role you need to be pragmatic and sometimes find new alternative solutions.
Your CV includes:
• Bachelor or Master 's degree in engineering or related field preferred.
• Experience in technical support management.
• Minimum 5 years of management work experience.
• Proficiency in Swedish and English.
Do you find the position intriguing, but don't meet all the requirements, please share that with us. Knowledge gaps can be filled, and what matters most is your potential, motivation, and interest in contributing to our future. Ersättning
