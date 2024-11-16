Tester-Connectivity
2024-11-16
We are looking for a Tester of Telephony and Bluetooth for a client within the automotive industry.
You will join an Infotainment team within Connected Experience, responsible for the development and enabling of a new Infotainment system powered by Android. You will together with the team and the supplier work in an agile environment, where quality is the top priority.
The team consists of highly skilled developers, responsible for the Bluetooth connection between the phone and the vehicle. The Bluetooth profiles such as Handsfree, Phone Book, Audio Distribution and Messages. It includes features such as auto-connect / disconnect phone and car. The team also have features related to eCall. Testing plays a crucial part of the products developed and we now need to increase the team with an additional tester.
Job description:
- You will be a tester of the Bluetooth service including user interface for telephony
- You are comfortable with hands on test work in rig and in car
- Rig is a subset of the ECUs in the car
- You keep test objects up to date by flashing hardware
- You are not afraid of practical work and use your hands to fix the rigs or the hardware. - You can work in a Linux environment with CLI interaction
- You perform testing according to test cases
- But more important, you also have the creativity to perform exploratory testing, to find new problems
- You do test documentation (Test Plan, Test Suite, Test Matrix, Test reports)
- You gather logs, document problems and write fault reports, so that developers understand the problems and can solve it
- You work with other teams, other testers and with developers
- You must have a Swedish driving license B
• A team player
Experience required:
You have a technical degree in SW
You have a worked with Testing within Connectivity preferably Bluetooth and/or telephony
You have long experience from working with testing and enjoy it
You have experience from Android and Linux
Miniumum 5 years of work experience wihin Testing preferably within Telecom or Automotive.
Skills required:
You are a problem solver
You are curious
You have a capacity to get the bigger picture of the product from a user perspective
You are analytical and you enjoy finding problems to solve
You are used to work closely with developers
You have excellent collaboration and people skills
You are social and communicative
You are solution-oriented
You are good at handling high pressure and high expectations
You can communicate about the test sessions that has been performed
You can understand technical problems and the ability to work with developers and understand their challenges
Fluent in English both spoken and written
Additional info:
