Tester to market leading company within auditing

If you are motivated by solving problems and ensure that projects and tasks are being solved in the best possible way, then this is the role for you! We are now looking for an experienced tester who is eager to continue to develop within testing and quality assurance. You will be part of a team full of knowledge and experience at a company that always strives towards high quality in their products. Don't hesitate - submit your application today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are now looking for an driven tester on behalf of our client for an assignment that starts after the summer. Our client is the market leader in Sweden in auditing, accounting and consulting with 50,000 clients all over Sweden. Their vision is a well-functioning, sustainable business and society that inspires trust. Here, knowledge is central and the employees' knowledge, expertise and experience are highly valued. They are driven by their ingenuity, expertise and the latest technology to create added value for their customers.
Our clients IT department is growing and they are in the process of building a new structure within their team. They are now looking for their next talented colleague to help strengthen their team in this transition. As a member of their team, you will be given the opportunity to be innovative and make a big difference while ensuring high quality in their products and processes. You will work together with the developers and strive to find the most effective solutions together, and be involved in solutions to making their product reach an even higher quality level through continous and thourough testing.
You will have the possibility to work partly remote, but in the beginning we prefer that you work mostly from the office to get to know the organisation and your colleagues. This is an assignment that will last for about 10-12 months from the start date.
You are offered
• Working with engaged and passionate team members
• A workplace with great opportunities to grow within your role
• Flexible working hours and the possibility to work partly remote
As a consultant at Academic Work you are offered a great opportunity to grow as a professional, extend your network and establish valuable contacts for the future.
Work tasks
Work tasks
• Quality assurance together with the developers
• Manual testing
• Being a part of the ongoing work with automated testing, with the possibility to develop and work more with automation
Requirements
• A relevant education within IT
• Experience with Playwright (Typescript)
• Experience with performance testing
• Experience with manual testing
• Databases and SQL knowledge
• API- and test-integrations experience
• Knowledge CI/CD
• Used to Visual Studio code
• Agile methodologies
• Great skills in English, both written and spoken language
Being fluent in Swedish is not a requirement, but since our client's main company language is Swedish we consider knowledge in Swedish as a meritorious skill, and it's important that you're willing to learn.
As a person you are:
• A great problem solver
• Structured and thorough
• Communicative and high cooperative skills
Other information
• Start: September/October
• Work extent: Full time
• Location: Vasastaden, Stockholm
Our recruitment process
