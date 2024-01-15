Tester/QA Engineer
Swedbank AB / Datajobb / Sundbyberg Visa alla datajobb i Sundbyberg
2024-01-15
, Solna
, Danderyd
, Stockholm
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedbank AB i Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
, Knivsta
eller i hela Sverige
Do you want to participate in the development of apps used by millions of users every month? Are you passionate about quality assurance? Would you like to work with a fun, high performing team? Look no further. Take the opportunity to join The Avengers team.
In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:
• Work with Swedbank's most popular channel, our mobile app.
• Join our cross functional Agile Team and be part of developing and maintaining popular functionality for iOS and Android apps (and sometimes internet bank) for the private customers.
• Design new tests, improve existent ones and execute tests (system and regression tests (manually and if needed automated) to secure high quality deliveries.
• Frequently deliver potentially shippable products iteratively and incrementally, maximizing opportunities for feedback.
• Act as team player in the cross functional team and constantly improve the way of working.
• Plan and estimate the work together with the team members.
• Both identify and monitor risks.
• Potentially explore automation testing for the team's products.
• Collaborate with the APO, business analyst and other roles to refine the product backlog to identify that the most valuable things are being worked on first.
What is needed in this role:
• Able to communicate effortlessly in English and Swedish, both in writing and in speech.
• Experience in manual mobile app testing on iOS and Android platforms.
• Experience in agile testing and agile way of working
• Experience in working in small teams
• Knowledge of the Swedbank release process
• Experience in testing with Swagger
• Some experience in SYNK (for ex adjust test customers)
• Some experience in DB2 (for ex search for test customers in the data base)
• Deep knowledge in JIRA and Confluence or other similar tools
• To be a team player
• That you are self-driven and take responsibility
• That you are very through and have an eye for details
• Passionate about testing and quality
• Experienced in working with deadlines and multiple simultaneously ongoing initiatives.
• Continuously improve our testing processes by identifying areas for improvement.
• Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and trends in testing.
What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)
Join our team and...
be a part of a high performing team of professionals, who are jointly delivering high profile projects, maximizing customer value and increasing Swedbank's competitive advantage. We offer a fun, friendly and collaborative atmosphere where you will work closely with talented and committed colleagues! As a manager I am positive, humble, and available. You will have full responsibility and I expect you to deliver the very best! " Carl Johan Stening, your future manager
We look forward to receiving your application by 31.01.2024.
This is a temporary position until 2024-10-31
Location: Stockholm
Contacts
Recruiting manager: Carl Johan Stening, +46 70 296 54 32
SACO: Camilla Ivarsson +46 8 58 59 44 37
Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund +46 8 58 59 02 88
We
may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your
application as soon as possible.
We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.
Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.
LI-Hybrid Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedbank AB
(org.nr 502017-7753) Arbetsplats
Swedbank Group Kontakt
Carl Johan Stening carljohan.stening@swedbank.se Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Swedbank AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8392472