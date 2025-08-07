Tester for Logistics
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-08-07
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Järfälla
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige
About the Role
In this position, you will be responsible for coordinating and overseeing test execution across multiple phases within a large-scale logistics project focused on warehouse operations. You will ensure that all testing activities are planned, structured, and executed in close collaboration with internal teams, external vendors, and business stakeholders.
You will manage several test phases concurrently, maintaining efficiency and quality throughout. A key part of your role will be to align with relevant stakeholders, ensuring clear communication, shared expectations, and smooth progress across all test-related workstreams.
You will continuously monitor testing activities, analyze results, and provide regular updates on progress to ensure transparency and facilitate informed decision-making.
Required Skills and Experience
Solid understanding of warehouse logistics and supply chain processes
Proven experience in test management, including collaboration with external vendors and automation solution providers
Good knowledge of software product development and delivery cycles
Excellent communication skills and fluency in English, both spoken and written
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: yahyo.said@rasulson.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
118 48 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 0142-150 00 Jobbnummer
9449376