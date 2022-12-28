Tester
2022-12-28
We are looking for a Tester, to join our Tech & Development team.
As a Tester at IST you will work with quality assurance of our software and contributes throughout the entire software development process to ensure high quality outcome.
As a Tester, you are responsible for:
• Evaluate and give feedback on subject under test
• Test design and test execution
• Continuous improvement of your craftsmanship and our ways of working
• Improve processes used during software development and test
• Improve tools used during software development and tests
We believe you have a Bachelor or Master's degree in computer science, informatics or similar. You have some years of professional experience within software testing. You are ISTQB certified as well as communicative and proficient in spoken and written English.
We have a preferred candidate on this position. Please apply latest 8th of January.


