Testdriver - Hällered Proving Grounds
Volvo Personvagnar AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Borås Visa alla fordonsförarjobb i Borås
2024-04-22
, Bollebygd
, Svenljunga
, Ulricehamn
, Alingsås
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Personvagnar AB i Borås
, Göteborg
, Falköping
, Skövde
, Götene
eller i hela Sverige
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What we offer
Proving Grounds is a Section within the Department "Prototype Build & Verification" with 8 teams and a total of 160 employees. Our main purpose is to operate and development our Proving Grounds and test facilities and deliver result to customers.
The test driver teams consist of approximately 50 test drivers, divided into Night shift, A- and B-shift. The main responsibility is to perform complete vehicle testing according to a diverse set of test codes. Main responsibility of the group is to deliver both best in class vehicle reports concerning deviations and faults as well as mileage and cycles on test cars. The team supports vehicle testing at the proving grounds as well as globally by participating on number of expeditions and acts as a general resource within the company when expert drivers are needed.
What you will do
Main responsibility of the test driver is to perform complete vehicle testing according to customer specifications. Test scope vary from detailed reporting of deviations and faults in English using VIRA report tool to pure mileage and cycle accumulation tests.
The test methods cover a wide range of areas, but the main areas of testing are base engine testing, durability testing, and reliability validation. As a test driver you will be responsible for planning your workday in order to meet each customer expectations.
As a test driver you will work 2-shift according to a 6 - week cycle including one weekend. All drivers follow an internal education program were the driver starts with simpler tests at relatively low speed and then grow into more advanced and demanding test codes over a period of approximately 2 years.
To be successful in the role as test driver you also need to:
• Actively contact item owner/customer and describe the problems.
• Initiate and perform base analysis of found problems including reading fault codes
• Be able to use different log equipment to collect applicable data/recordings to pinpoint the problems
• If applicable at test end, show the test car to appropriate audience and write reports
• Be able to represent the customer in the specific project/segment and provide a customer-oriented perspective on the complete vehicle experience
• Deliver mileage and deviation reports to the complete vehicle projects
Do You fit the profile?
We believe that you have at least 3-year high school in technical specialization or equivalent work experience. Good communication skills in Swedish and English, both spoken and written, and a strong urge to develop and improve our products.
You have an interest for new technology a talent for vehicle software and good general computer experience.
Furthermore, to be considered for this position you need to have a B driver's license and pass the driving test at Hällered Proving Ground. Please note that you can't have previous injuries or problems with your neck and/or back since you will spend quite some time on a daily basis driving cars.
This role is based in Hällered.
Who are you?
As a test driver you will work both independently as well as in close collaboration and cooperate with our customers, team members, other teams, and organizations. In order to succeed in the role as a person you should have a positive and pro-active mind set alongside being communicative, encouraging, open minded and sensitive in customer needs.
We think you, as a person, have a structured way of working, are good at planning and are adjustable to changes. Being committed, paying attention to details, and providing a customer focused perspective on the products is something that comes natural for you. You are also curious about our present and future products, services, and customers alongside that you have a good technical understanding of the products.
How to learn more and apply
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager
John Stensönes, 0728 85 22 68, john.stensones@volvocars.com
.
For information regarding the recruitment process, please contact responsible Recruiter, Ida Hellberg, ida.hellberg@volvocars.com
.
Please apply no later than 6th of May 2024. Applications via email is not accepted. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "71115-42432629". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Personvagnar AB
(org.nr 556074-3089), https://www.volvocars.com/ Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Volvo Car Corporation Kontakt
Ida Hellberg 4631590000 Jobbnummer
8630374