Test-Engineer to our customer in Gothenburg! - Framtiden i Sverige AB

Framtiden i Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg2021-04-07Test-Engineer to our customer in Gothenburg!Are you driven by challenges and finding new solutions? Are you a newly graduated software tester, or with a few years of experience and looking for a job where you can grow? Then you have come to the right place!What can our customer offer you?An organization to be proud of. A workplace where quality is appreciated and valued.Good opportunities to grow and develop.TasksFor example:Create test-scenarios on the software requirements.Implement test cases in the automated test environment in Java or Python.Design manual test cases.Perform and follow up results on automated and manual test cases.QualificationsTo succeed in this role, we see that you have a bachelor's degree or in electronics, IT, software engineering, computer science or similar. You are a recent graduate or have a few years of experience in your luggage. You have experience of programming used in the test area, e.g. Java and Python.Who are you?We believe that you are a problem solver with a passion for software testing, have an eye for detail and are quality-conscious. You enjoy working with other test engineers and developing to ensure that systems are designed for reliability, performance and quality.2021-04-07Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30Framtiden i Sverige AB5677213