Test-Engineer to our customer in Gothenburg! - Framtiden i Sverige AB - Datajobb i Göteborg
Test-Engineer to our customer in Gothenburg!
Framtiden i Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2021-04-07

Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv
Visa alla jobb hos Framtiden i Sverige AB i Göteborg

Test-Engineer to our customer in Gothenburg!
Are you driven by challenges and finding new solutions? Are you a newly graduated software tester, or with a few years of experience and looking for a job where you can grow? Then you have come to the right place!
What can our customer offer you?
* An organization to be proud of. A workplace where quality is appreciated and valued.
* Good opportunities to grow and develop.
Tasks
For example:
* Create test-scenarios on the software requirements.
* Implement test cases in the automated test environment in Java or Python.
* Design manual test cases.
* Perform and follow up results on automated and manual test cases.

Qualifications
To succeed in this role, we see that you have a bachelor's degree or in electronics, IT, software engineering, computer science or similar. You are a recent graduate or have a few years of experience in your luggage. You have experience of programming used in the test area, e.g. Java and Python.

Who are you?
We believe that you are a problem solver with a passion for software testing, have an eye for detail and are quality-conscious. You enjoy working with other test engineers and developing to ensure that systems are designed for reliability, performance and quality.

Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-07

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Företag
Framtiden i Sverige AB

Jobbnummer
5677213

Prenumerera
Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Framtiden i Sverige AB:

 
Populära jobb
Säkerhetssamordnare till SiS ungdom ...
Sökes: Framåt och flexibel resurs t ...
Sökes: Nyfikna och initiativrika vi ...
Sjuksköterskor med intresse för aku ...
Sökes: Framåt och flexibel vikarie ...
Ekonomiassistent med systemintresse ...
Fakturaekonom till Polisens Adminis ...
Vi söker chef till Folktandvårdens ...
Energiska medarbetare till lackerin ...
Sökes: Smarta och snälla vikarier t ...
Sökes: Kreativa och kommunikativa v ...
Sökes: Kloka och kreativa vikarier ...
Sökes: Smarta och snälla vikarier t ...
Sökes: Klasslärare År 4-6
Populära nyckelord
Umeå
Front
Ulricehamn
Erlang
Casting
Nytillkomna arbetsgivare
Helsingborgs kommun
Region Kronoberg, Folktandvård
SVS i Skaraborg AB
Udens Sport AB
Statens institutionsstyrelse, SiS u ...
Polismyndigheten, Ekonomiavdelninge ...
Professionals Nord Rekrytering AB
Taxicaller Nordic AB
Talent & Partner AB
AB Söder & Co Consulting
Kontakta Vakanser.se