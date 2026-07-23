Test Rig Maintenance Technician, Automotive - Malmo
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2026-07-23
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About SEGULA Technologies
SEGULA Technologies is part of the SEGULA Technologies Group, a global engineering company with more than 15,000 employees across 30 countries. Together, they are involved in a wide range of important projects, leveraging extensive expertise and experience to develop the technologies of tomorrow.
As a consultant at SEGULA Technologies, you will have the opportunity to gain experience across a variety of industries and technical fields. They offer the chance to build valuable professional experience, expand your network, and work in exciting environments with well-known brands.
SEGULA Technologies is always looking for new, brilliant, and bold talent. What are you passionate about? Take on your next challenge with SEGULA!
For more information, visit them at: https://www.segulatechnologies.com/en/
About the role
SEGULA Technologies is looking for a skilled Test Rig Maintenance Technician to support the operation and maintenance of advanced test facilities in Gothenburg. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring the reliability, availability, and safety of test equipment used in product development and validation.
You will perform preventive and corrective maintenance, calibration, troubleshooting, and repairs on a wide range of test devices and systems. Working closely with engineers, suppliers, and internal stakeholders, you will play an important role in minimizing downtime and ensuring that test facilities operate efficiently and safely.
This is an excellent opportunity for a hands-on technician who enjoys solving technical challenges in a high-tech testing environment.
Key Responsibilities
• Ensure the continuous availability, reliability, and proper functioning of equipment within the test facilities.
• Perform calibration of measurement devices and report any deviations or non-conformities identified during calibration activities.
• Manage procurement, inventory, and storage of spare parts for test cell instrumentation.
• Carry out repairs on both simple and complex test equipment and devices.
• Perform preventive and corrective maintenance on a wide range of equipment and systems.
• Inspect, verify, and maintain all safety-related devices within the test facilities.
• Service and maintain test rigs and associated facility equipment.
• Calibrate emissions measurement equipment and manage software-related measurement data.
• Coordinate with external suppliers regarding equipment support, repairs, and refurbishment.
• Analyze equipment failures, investigate root causes, and contribute to continuous improvement initiatives.
Location: Malmo
Employment type: Full-time, Permanent
Employment start date: As agreed with Segula
Profile - who are we looking for?
Qualifications:
Practical technical education or equivalent experience, combined with 2–5 years of relevant work experience.
Experience working with maintenance, calibration, troubleshooting, or repair of technical equipment.
Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks, and take ownership of daily responsibilities.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with a structured approach.
Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Desirable:
Experience working with test rigs, laboratory equipment, or test facilities.
Knowledge of emissions measurement equipment and calibration processes.
Experience with preventive maintenance programs and fault analysis.
Experience coordinating with external suppliers and service providers.
Soldering experience is considered an advantage.
SEGULA Technologies offers
Exciting assignments with Sweden's leading industrial companies
Collective agreement
Health insurance
Childcare benefit (parental benefit)
Pension benefits, including flexible pension options
Discounts through our benefits platform on gym memberships, fitness equipment, massage, insurance (supplementary insurance or health protection), pension and savings plans (additional contributions or savings products), transportation and travel, as well as lifestyle benefits (discounts on culture, entertainment, and shopping)
Training and professional development opportunities through e-learning
Computer glasses
Application & Contact
Please note that applications and interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Therefore, we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
We are committed to a recruitment process free from discrimination and bias. We welcome applicants regardless of gender, gender identity or expression, age, ethnicity, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation, or background.
To apply, click on "Submit application" and complete our AI-powered interview. It is a quick and easy way for us to get to know you and your experience, while giving you the opportunity to show us who you are.
The recruitment process
When you apply, you will be invited to complete an AI-powered interview with Hubert related to the position. The next step is a digital legal background check conducted through Fortcheck. After this, reference checks will be carried out digitally using Refensa. Following these steps, SEGULA Technologies will take over the recruitment process. Please note that the role may be filled before the application deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8092678-2113706". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Marketpeople AB
(org.nr 559420-3167), https://jobb.marketpeople.se
Kungsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
211 49 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Marketpeople Jobbnummer
10010328