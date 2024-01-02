Test & Commissioning Engineer
We are looking for test & commissioning engineers with experience of commissioning and troubleshooting work within railway signalling system (onboard and/or trackside system).
Your responsibilities will include:
Carrying out commissioning work and troubleshooting on either onboard train protection systems or trackside signalling system
Troubleshooting and diagnostics: Independent correction of complex errors
Carrying out the work in local and customer workshops
Preparation of commissioning instructions for the ERTMS/ETCS system for various trains and locomotives or interlocking systems. This includes compiling information from various documents and implementing the commissioning of the ERTMS/ETCS system at the customer both statically and dynamically,
Creation of test and error reports,
Analysis and solution development of the errors that occurred during commissioning,
Training the customer's commissioning engineers or service staff so that they can put the ERTMS/ETCS system into operation independently
Service work at the end customer.
Creation of documents as part of commissioning.
All about you:
Bachelor's degree in engineering (preferably mechatronics, electronics or embedded systems) or equivalent experience.
5+ years of professional experience in V&V, T&C or Maintenance for Railway Signalling or a comparable position in an industrial company
Understanding of processes for the safety critical system,
High degree of independence, solution-oriented way of working, understanding of complex relationships
Good communication and presentation skills
Team-oriented personality
Customer satisfaction and results orientated,
Confident use of MS Office
High willingness to travel
Fluency in English is required, knowledge in Swedish is preferred.
