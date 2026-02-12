Test & Calibration Engineer
2026-02-12
About the Role
We are hiring in Södertälje, Sweden!
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) is seeking a skilled Test & Calibration Engineer to support our global commercial vehicle customer.
The role involves vehicle-level testing, software calibration, and configuration of advanced after-treatment systems for heavy-duty engines.
You will be part of the onsite LTTS delivery team, working closely with OEM engineers to achieve emission, performance, and reliability targets.
This position involves operating and testing heavy trucks - therefore, a valid Swedish Class C driving licence.
Key Responsibilities
Plan and execute vehicle-level after-treatment system tests (DOC, DPF, SCR, thermal management, and regeneration).
Perform software calibration, configuration, and validation using OEM-standard tools (ETAS INCA, CANape, MATLAB, Concerto).
Conduct on-road and test-cell evaluations for performance, emission, and OBD compliance.
Set up and instrument test vehicles; ensure accuracy, safety, and readiness for validation.
Perform data logging, analysis, and reporting for emissions and system parameters.
Collaborate with engine control, diagnostic, and hardware teams for function verification.
Lead technical reporting: test plans, reports, issue lists, and validation records.
Support calibration reviews, software release readiness, and emission compliance verification.
Drive continuous improvement initiatives in test methodology, tools, and vehicle setup.
Required Skills & Qualifications:
Education: Bachelor's or Master's degree in Mechanical, Automotive, or Mechatronics Engineering.
Experience: 3-8 years in after-treatment calibration, vehicle testing, or powertrain validation (preferably for heavy-duty vehicles).
Hands-on proficiency with ETAS INCA, Vector CANape, MATLAB/Simulink, Concerto, and other calibration tools.
Knowledge of engine control systems, after-treatment architecture (DOC, DPF, SCR, DEF dosing), and OBD functionality.
Familiarity with Euro VI/VIe/VII emission legislation and validation processes.
Strong analytical and problem-solving mindset with attention to detail.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Valid Swedish Class C truck driving licence - COMPULSORY.
(Applicants without this licence will not be considered, as the role involves driving test trucks on public roads.)
Desirable Skills:
Experience with PEMS (Portable Emission Measurement Systems) and RDE testing.
Exposure to hybrid or alternative-fuel powertrains (HVO, LNG, biogas).
Understanding of CAN, LIN, and XCP communication protocols.
Familiarity with onsite-offshore delivery models in automotive R&D.
Work Environment:
Onsite assignment at customer's R&D center in Södertälje, Sweden.
Work in a collaborative and dynamic environment alongside OEM engineering teams.
Close coordination with LTTS's offshore calibration and data analysis teams.
Access to advanced emission labs, test tracks, and vehicle proving grounds.
Why Join LTTS:
Be part of LTTS's Global Powertrain Engineering Center of Excellence delivering next-generation emission technologies.
Opportunity to contribute directly to commercial vehicle emission and performance development.
Exposure to full lifecycle testing - from calibration and validation to release.
Clear growth path within LTTS's global delivery framework.
Competitive Swedish compensation and benefits.
Eligibility:
Swedish Work Permit / EU Work Authorization
Valid Swedish Class C Driving Licence (Mandatory)
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-14
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-14
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
L&T Technology Services Sverige Filial
För detta jobb krävs körkort.
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
