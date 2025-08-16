Test Manager to Nordic leading Telecom Provider
Are you an experienced Test Manager who thrives in a leadership role with a strong focus on quality? We are looking for someone to contribute to a high-profile project at one of the Nordic region's leading telecom providers!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for an experienced Test Manager to join our client on a key project, contributing to the delivery of high-quality software and system solutions. In this role, you will oversee the entire testing process-ensuring our systems meet stringent quality standards before release.
Our client foster a creative, inclusive, and flexible work environment where teamwork leads the way. They are proud to be recognized as Sweden's most sustainable company (Time Magazine) and committed to leading the shift toward a circular economy and building a better, more sustainable future.
You are offered
• To be part of a high-energy, collaborative team filled with knowledgeable, driven professionals.
• A dedicated consultant manager from Academic Work who will support and coach you. This is an assignment at our client, with your employment through Academic Work.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Lead the planning, coordination, and execution of testing activities.
• Develop and implement test strategies, manage test plans and schedules, and collaborate closely with development teams to identify and resolve issues early in the lifecycle.
• Coordinate a team of testers, assigning tasks, and ensuring thorough testing is performed across various platforms and environments.
• Track and report on testing progress, key performance metrics, and defect resolution, maintaining clear communication with stakeholders.
• Ensure testing practices comply with industry standards, continuously seeking improvements in process efficiency and accuracy.
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• You who have several years of experience as a Test Manager
• Experience working in Agile development environments
• Proven experience with Jira and Confluence
• Experience working in maintenance or agile teams
• Understanding of IT compliance requirements
• Experience facilitating requirements and workshops
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
It is meritorious if you have
• Project Management or Delivery Management experience
• Knowledge of Supply Chain and/or Telecom industry
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
We believe you have strong organizational skills and a structured way of working. Furthermore, we believe you have excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
