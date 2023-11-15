Test Manager Global Diagnostic Services Platform
Position Description
Do you want to develop test strategy and drive testing in our deliveries? Would you like to contribute to Volvo's mission to create quality products by developing proper test strategies and frameworks? Then you should join us as Test Manager in the Verification and Validation Team - Diagnostic Engineering, AMT Sweden.
You will play a key role to further enhance and develop our test methodologies and Ways of working, working in close cooperation with our colleagues from IT. In this role, you will have great opportunities to grow your leadership skills, manage and be a product owner of the deliveries.
Verification and Validation is a group of test engineers working manual & automation test expertise. We work with continuous test planning and test execution on our Aftermarket Diagnostic tools. This position is for our new tool, Global Diagnostics Services Platform (GDSP) where we intend to deliver the diagnostic services in a much faster and simple way.
You will join a team where passion, respect for the individual and fun at work are key values!
Your responsibilities:
Lead, develop and drive the test strategy & test plan on various levels within development pipeline.
Continuously seek new areas of improvement in the system test discipline mainly as well as other test levels.
Provide the teams with policies and guidelines regarding software testing practices to ensure stability, scalability, and performance.
Co-ordinate with various stakeholders to get adequate requirement details to test.
Ensure manual / automation test cases as per defined criteria and maintain test results.
Identify and describe opportunities for functional, exploratory and non-functional test activities.
Cooperate with IT representatives to specify and agree on the scope of testing.
Plan, deploy and manage test team and test activities.
Create and review test documentation like test plan, test report etc.
Track defect(s) and report test status.
Measure test efficiency and finding ways to improve.
Coach, guide and assist the test team in test area to fulfil their missions. Skilled at identifying competence needs of the test team.
Recommend for go /no-go decisions about the delivery based on identified risks, Criticality and business value.
Co-ordinate and support User Acceptance Testing (UAT)/ End to End (E2E) test.
Required knowledge/experience:
While caring about the people around you, you are a self-driven person, who gets things done.
You are curious, innovative and seek to continuously improve your technical leadership with the purpose to make others grow.
Strong analytical and communication skills.
Several years of working experience in testing and test management (At least 5).
Deep understanding of Test Methodology and Test Automation.
A global and agile mindset with strong customer focus.
Experience in DevOps methodologies and continuous deployment.
Automotive experience is a plus.
Ability to inspire and motivate individuals and teams.
Fluent in English - both written and spoken.
We are looking forward for your application. Do not hesitate, send me a text or call if you are curious to know more. Do not forget to send in your application.
Marlo Wegener, Group Manager, +46 (0) 76 5538037
