Test manager (Banking and Finance)
For a customer in Stockholm, we are now looking for a test manager in Banking and Finance.
Responsible for planning and following up on the progress of all test levels and test types within the project or initiative.
Responsible for coordinating tests between different teams and trains as well as SPOC for E2E tests.
Document test plans in the customer's Test Management tool.
Responsible for Test Design regarding the need for tests and implementing TFA.
Review requirements.
Write test cases for necessary tests according to a risk-based approach.
Summarize and report test progress on an ongoing basis.
Summarize and document final test report.
Responsible for ensuring that the test work is conducted according to the customer's processes and methods regarding testing and defect management.
Requirement profile:
Relevant technical education.
ISTQB certified at least Foundation level.
Several years of experience in test management in larger projects with major dependencies on other companies and organizations.
Documented experience of various payment flows within Banking.
Experience of working according to SAFe.
Knowledge of DORA and the Data Protection Regulation.
Accustomed to working in complex IT environments with many integrations.
Documented experience of migration projects with large amounts of data.
Scope 50% but good opportunity for 100% after the end of the year.
Must have citizenship.
