Test Manager

Assignment description
Test Leader (IT & Quality Assurance)
Our client is looking for an experienced Test Leader to support a Robotics spin-off program within the Applications workstream in Sweden.
The role involves leading and coordinating test activities in complex IT environments, working closely with Application Managers, vendors, and key stakeholders. The consultant will be responsible for defining test strategies, managing test execution, and ensuring quality and delivery across both agile and traditional project setups.
Key Responsibilities
Define and drive overall test strategy and planning
Lead and coordinate test teams and test activities
Manage testing across Non-ERP applications and integration platforms
Apply risk-based testing approaches
Use test tools such as Azure DevOps, JIRA, HP ALM, TestRail, and Selenium
Report progress and risks to project management and stakeholders
Required Experience
Several years' experience as a Test Leader in IT projects
Experience working in agile (Scrum/SAFe) and traditional environments
Strong background in system, integration, acceptance, and regression testing
Knowledge of SAP, integration tools, and Non-ERP applications
Industry experience within manufacturing and supply chain is considered an advantage
Required skills
AzureDevops
Jira
Testrail
Scrum/SAFe
Non-ERP
