Test leader within verification and validation at Volvo Buses
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-17
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to influence the future of transport solutions, and support the development of new technologies? This is your chance! We are looking for a person with knowledge and experience of Test Planning, who aim to be part of a creative and multi-cultural work environment, with the mission to explore new methodologies. Apply now to take part of the experience at Volvo Buses!
This is us, verification & validation
In Volvo Buses, you will get an opportunity to work in one of the smaller companies within the Volvo group. Here, you are expected to drive your work independently, with support from your team. Giving you the freedom to drive the changes you see are needed, to get us closer to our set goals.
We are a part of the Verification and Validation department, within Quality Customer Experience. With the aim to secure the quality of our products, for the best customer experience.
The V&V department consist of three teams: Test Object Preparation, Testing, and Workshop. In our team, we are 15 people working with Test Object Preparation. We focus on build and test planning, material control, test object management, and goods handling. You will be surrounded by skilled colleagues, in a working environment where we help each other towards the common goals. In our surveys, the colleagues are highlighted as the best part of our department, are you one of us?
The position
As a Test Leader, you will lead the planning and follow-up of test activities. Securing the balance between test requesters, and the project requirements, by analyzing the needs and creating a suitable plan. You are responsible to secure that all parts are in place for the upcoming test; test object, mechanic, test facility, etc. You will also support in performing risk analyses, to ensure the safety during the tests.
Another part of the position is to continuously work with improvements. In our methodologies, processes, culture, and our selves. This is something we all do in the team, to keep up with the changes around us.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position we think that you are curious, structured, enthusiastic, and creative; to propose different test scenarios, while taking care of the details. You have good communication skills, and enjoy teamwork, to solve issues and to handle upcoming challenges.
You have a BSc, MSc in e.g. Engineering, or equivalent. Preferably, 3 years work experience in test planning or equivalent field, with understanding of the automotive industry. You have a Project Management education, or experience from project management. The Microsoft Office applications are something you know well, and you have good English skills, both verbally and in writing. If you have knowledge of Ghost, KOLA and IObeya, it is a bonus. If you are knowledgeable about software verification processes and Jira, this is a big bonus.
Are we the perfect match?
Are you the test leader that we seek? That is enthusiastic about forming the world around you to make things easier, to have good comradery and in the end, fun at work? Let us know!
The Volvo Group has a broad benefit program, for all stages in your work life. Welcome to join us in our journey to shape the world.
For more information, please contact:
Martina Theslöf, Line Manager for the Test Object Preparation team
Phone: +4676 553 50 65
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail. Please use our career site. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8269291