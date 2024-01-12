Test Leader | Data & Technology
At IKEA, we do things a little different. We think differently. Act differently. And work differently as well. We like to break things. Like rules. And then make things. Like music-playing lamps. And beds disguised as sofas. Even plant balls that help us look after our planet. It's all part of our vision - to create a better everyday life for the many. And it's been keeping our co-workers going for over 75 years. By 2030, we hope to help millions more look forward to going home.
IKEA of Sweden, or IoS, is responsible for developing the IKEA range and making it available to stores and customers all over the world. IoS is based in Älmhult - the heart of IKEA and the center of IKEA range development.
IKEA Home smart digital is a part of Data & Technology who works with a smart system to enable a smarter life at home for people all over the world. We are curious and passionate about creating solutions that solve real-life problems and help people realize their dreams. All on their terms. Because we believe everyone deserves a smart home. To succeed, we look for new ways of integrating technology and digital solutions into furniture and life at home. We explore opportunities throughout the home and we work closely with other Business Areas to both drive transformation of existing range and develop new smart products to attract new customers to IKEA. We're still at the beginning-there is lots more to come.
We are now looking for the next teammate who is ready to take the .... to the next step. We are currently building the next generation of eco-system with our mobile application, cloud & backend services, and embedded systems.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
We look forward to receiving your application - CV and letter of motivation - in English latest 2nd February 2024. Please note that we will be interviewing continuously, which means that we may close the application process earlier than stated if we find the right candidates.
This is a permanent onsite position located at Älmhult, Sweden.
Preferred starting date is as soon as possible.
If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Product Engineering Manager Ann-Louise Zander at ann-louise.zander@inter.ikea.com
.
If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Riyaz Inamdar at riyaz.inamdar1@inter.ikea.com
We are looking forward to reading your application!
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult. The Test leader is crucial for developing our business, and we believe that your presence with the team and working most of the time in the workplace is essential, we will continuously interview candidates, so please don't hesitate to apply.
Please apply with CV and a motivational letter in English no later than January 26th. Please note that we are interviewing continuously and might close the possibility to earlier.
If you have any questions about the role, please get in touch with our Hiring Manager at daniel.fuks@inter.ikea.com
, and for questions about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact Recruiter at monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
.
About Inter IKEA Group
