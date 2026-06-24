Test leader Automotive
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2026-06-24
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Södertälje
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Test leader Automotive- for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
This role combines two responsibilities: 50% Scrum Master and 50% Software Tester within Complete Vehicle Integration Testing (SIL/HIL). You will lead and support an agile team while actively contributing to system-level testing and verification of electrical systems. The role spans the full test lifecycle and includes continuous improvement of test methods and environments.
Responsibilities Scrum Master Lead and support the team in line with Agile principles and frameworks (e.g. SAFe) Coach team members in addressing daily challenges and removing impediments Facilitate Agile ceremonies and promote effective collaboration and delivery
Testing & Verification: Perform complete vehicle integration testing and verify electrical systems from a system-level perspective Execute integration tests for both new and existing functionality Participate in the full test lifecycle: Test planning Test leadership Test execution Fault analysis Contribute to continuous improvement of test methods and test environments Validate functionality through SIL/HIL testing
Education Must have: Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Embedded Systems, Computer Science, or a related field
Experience Must have: Experience working with Agile methodologies Experience in Verification and/or Validation Hands-on experience in testing and fault analysis Python programming experience
Nice to have: Experience with SIL/HIL testing Experience in complete vehicle integration testing Experience working with electrical systems from an integration perspective
Personal Skills Analytical and structured problem-solving approach Strong communication skills Coaching mindset with the ability to guide and support teams Strong interest in testing, verification, and technology Curiosity and focus on root cause analysis Collaborative and team-oriented
Additional Information Experience with SAFe (Scaled Agile Framework) Scrum Master certification is a plus Valid driver's license required (truck license is a plus)
Other Information Start Date: ASAP
Distance: Nej
Assignment Period: One year
Location: Sweden\Stockholms län, \Södertälje (SÖDERTÄLJE)
Apply before: 2026-06-30
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7967552-2069829". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9978003