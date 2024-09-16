Test Leader
Techster Solutions AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-09-16
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Techster Solutions AB i Göteborg
, Jönköping
, Växjö
, Linköping
, Lund
eller i hela Sverige
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 1+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Assignment Description
Our client in the automotive industry is currently seeking a Test Leader. In this role, you will work alongside a dedicated team to develop and execute efficient test solutions and test cases that contribute to fast and robust software development, delivering outstanding customer functions.
While quality can be measured and tracked, it is much more than that. At our client's company, quality is a mindset deeply rooted in their heritage. It represents respect for both their customers and themselves, and it is reflected in everything they do-how they work, and why they do it.
As a developer with a focus on analysis and verification, you will be part of an agile, cross-functional team. Leveraging your test expertise, you will play an active role in coaching your team members on all aspects of quality from a testing perspective. Your involvement will range from ensuring testability during the design phase to guiding the team in writing test cases and automating tests for regression testing. As a collaborative team member, you will also gain knowledge from other disciplines to help achieve team goals.
Main Responsibilities:
Support the team with test-related activities throughout the design and development process.
Design, implement, and run test methods in an automated test environment, performing both system and function testing.
Develop features within the test automation framework to enable more efficient automated testing.
Report test results and provide recommendations to relevant stakeholders.
Analyze defects and issues, providing feedback for continuous improvement.
Assist in planning improvements to enhance overall testing efficiency.
Required Qualifications:
Minimum of a B.Sc. in Physics, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or a related field.
Experience in quality assurance of complex embedded systems.
Fluency in English (both written and spoken).
A valid driver's license (B).
Experience with Simulink development and C++.
Additional Qualifications:
It would be advantageous if you also have:
Experience in the automotive industry, particularly with Body/Comfort systems development.
Familiarity with CANoe, Jenkins, or other test frameworks.
Experience using systems such as Elektra, CarCom, or System/Car Weaver.
Experience in test automation, programming, or model-based development/testing.
Desired Attributes:
Analytical and able to solve complex issues.
Cooperative and enjoy working in a team environment.
Creative and able to think outside the box.
Innovative and forward-thinking in their approach.
Ansökan Tror du att du är Techster Solutions nästa stjärna? Tveka då inte att skicka in din ansökan redan nu. Urval sker löpande och tillträde sker enligt överenskommelse.
Arbetsplats och kulturVi är ett entreprenördrivet IT företag, med både produktkunskap och försäljning (Techster AB) och konsultativa tjänster (Techster Solutions AB). Det innebär att vi är mycket öppna för nya tekniska lösningar, kunskapsutbyte och ständigt lärande. Att ha roligt och samtidigt behålla den familjära andan utan hierarkier är lika viktigt.
Vi vill skapa det konsultbolag som du alltid velat jobba för, men kanske inte hittat ännu. Redan idag har vi en blandning av seniora och yngre medarbetare, såväl som män och kvinnor. Det vill vi fortsätta att bygga på. Så välkommen med din ansökan! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Techster Solutions AB
(org.nr 559163-1659) Arbetsplats
Techster Solutions Kontakt
Tufan Göker tufan@techstersolutions.se Jobbnummer
8903805