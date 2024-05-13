Test Leader - 447407
2024-05-13
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Test Leader we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Richard Larsson (Engineering Domain/Metier Department Head), and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates. As Test Leader, you will be carrying out test and commissioning on the safety signalling system implemented on trains.
We'll look to you for:
Performing type and serial verifications in according to the specification
Signing records after performed tests
SW installations and calibration settings
Monitoring and reporting errors in according to the NCR (CM management process)
Supporting and logging information during field surveys, were and how to install and receive signals from vehicles (Locos and EMU's)
Writing test specifications
Verifying test specifications to be released
Being available for all kind of onboard services and support to customer contracts
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Upper second school (Gymnasium) electrical Automation Engineering or equal.
Rigor, autonomy and team working
Fluent in Swedish and English
Regular travels in the Nordics and abroad
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our activity-based working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
Gamla Brogatan 34
111 20 STOCKHOLM
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
8673748