Test Lead, Snowflake
Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-06-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Lund
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
What makes Cognizant a unique place to work? The combination of rapid growth and an international and innovative environment! This is creating a lot of opportunities for people like YOU - people with an entrepreneurial spirit who want to make a difference in this world.
At Cognizant, together with your colleagues from all around the world, you will collaborate on creating solutions for the world's leading companies and help them become more flexible, more innovative and successful. And this is your chance to be part of the success story: we are looking for a Snowflake Test Lead to join our team in Sweden.
About the team
Cognizant Sweden boasts a robust team of professionals spread across various cities. Our local team includes experts in AI, data analytics, cloud services, and software development, ensuring we provide top-notch, localized support to our clients. The team is led by a seasoned professional, who brings extensive experience in cloud, AI and analytics and building high performing teams. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
or follow us Cognizant.
Cognizant collaborates with all major hyperscale's and relevant software vendors in the data and AI space. This includes partnerships with industry leaders such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Snowflake, and Databricks. Our comprehensive approach ensures that we leverage the best tools and technologies to deliver scalable, secure, and efficient solutions. Additionally, we are supported locally by our dedicated Centres of Excellence, which operate both nearshore and offshore. These centres provide specialized expertise and resources, ensuring that we can meet the unique needs of our clients and drive innovation in AI and data cost effectively.
About the role
A Snowflake Test Lead is responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of data solutions built on those platforms. You will develop testing strategies, execute test cases, and collaborate with development teams to identify and resolve issues, ultimately ensuring data integrity and accuracy. You will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of data pipelines, ETL processes, and analytics solutions across the platforms. . This role involves designing, developing, and executing test plans to ensure data accuracy and integrity within our data warehouse environment
Key responsibilities
Lead the end-to-end testing and validation of scalable, secure, and high-performance data solutions across cloud data platforms.
Manage and mentor a team of QA engineers and data testers, ensuring effective collaboration and delivery.
Ensure the integrity, accuracy, and performance of data ingestion, transformation, and storage processes in Snowflake.
Automate data validation processes using SQL and scripting tools.
Validate data security, access controls, and performance tuning configurations in Snowflake.
Support testing of data engineering workflows and integrations within Snowflake.
Validate Spark-based transformations, Delta Lake operations, and notebook executions.
Ensure seamless integration between Snowflake and other cloud data services.
About You
We are seeking an experienced ETL and Data Warehouse Test Engineer to join our team. The ideal candidate will have hands-on experience with Azure Data Services, Snowflake, and Talend, and strong knowledge of regression testing in a cloud-based setting.
Requirements
Deep understanding of Snowflake architecture, including virtual warehouses, databases, schemas, and stages.
Proficiency in SQL for writing complex queries, data validation, and performance tuning.
Experience with Snowflake security features: RBAC, data masking, access control, and encryption.
Knowledge of Snowflake performance optimization techniques (clustering, caching, query profiling).
Experience with Snowflake Resource Monitors for cost and usage control.
Ability to design and implement automated data validation frameworks in Snowflake.
Understanding of data governance and quality frameworks within Snowflake environments.
What you can expect
Become part of a 'flag ship' success story - We go through enormous growth!
Organization driven by technology - We have a tremendous technology backbone
Environment where you can make your own ideas reality
Drive your own career
Market conforms benefits
For more information contact: Cajsa.orvenholt@cognizant.com
The Cognizant community:
We are a high caliber team who appreciate and support one another. Our people uphold an energetic, collaborative and inclusive workplace where everyone can thrive.
Cognizant is a global community with more than 300,000+ associates around the world.
We don't just dream of a better way - we make it happen.
We take care of our people, clients, company, communities and climate by doing what's right.
We foster an innovative environment where you can build the career path that's right for you.
About us:
Cognizant is one of the world's leading professional services companies, transforming clients' business, operating, and technology models for the digital era. Our unique industry-based, consultative approach helps clients envision, build, and run more innovative and efficient businesses. Headquartered in the U.S., Cognizant (a member of the NASDAQ-100 and one of Forbes World's Best Employers 2024) is consistently listed among the most admired companies in the world. Learn how Cognizant helps clients lead with digital at www.cognizant.com
Cognizant is an equal opportunity employer. Your application and candidacy will not be considered based on race, color, sex, religion, creed, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, veteran status or any other characteristic protected by federal, state or local laws.
If you have a disability that requires reasonable accommodation to search for a job opening or submit an application, please email CareersNA2@cognizant.com
with your request and contact information.
Disclaimer:
Compensation information is accurate as of the date of this posting. Cognizant reserves the right to modify this information at any time, subject to applicable law.
Applicants may be required to attend interviews in person or by video conference. In addition, candidates may be required to present their current state or government issued ID during each interview. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cognizant Technology Solutions Sweden AB
(org.nr 556687-8947) Jobbnummer
9408425