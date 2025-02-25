Test lead
Test Lead for Warehouse Project
We are looking for an experienced test lead to plan, drive, and coordinate testing activities for a comprehensive warehouse project. In this role, you will ensure smooth integration of warehouse and supply chain processes, while effectively managing interdependencies across various systems and workflows.
Key Responsibilities:
• Lead a dedicated team of four end-to-end coordinators.
• Oversee and manage multiple dynamic testing phases, adapting to evolving requirements.
• Collaborate with over 20 product teams to align testing strategies with overall project objectives.
• Establish and maintain strong relationships with vendors to support project success.
Desired Qualifications:
• Proven experience working with supply chain and warehouse processes.
• Ability to identify and manage dependencies between various systems and processes.
• Demonstrated expertise in end-to-end testing.
• Proficiency with tools such as Miro, Jira, Qmetric, or similar platforms.
• Experience in a retail environment is considered a strong advantage.
This position is perfect for someone who thrives in a complex, fast-paced setting where coordination and teamwork are critical for success.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
