Test Framework Software Developer
2024-01-17
We're running an exciting mission. The mission developing the Android Infotainment Platform for current and upcoming Volvo, Polestar and other Geely brand cars.
More about us (https://www.haleytek.com/about-us)
Are you the one we are looking for? If you enjoy collaborating with highly skilled colleagues in a friendly and innovative environment, come join our Test Framework Team as a Software Developer!
You and your skills
You are an enthusiastic software developer and you aspire to play a key role in introducing our in-house developed test framework to both internal and external customers, contributing to its success. As a Test Framework SW Developer, you will be the enabler for other developers and play a crucial role in designing, developing, and maintaining a robust and efficient test framework to meet future demands on scalability and reduced complexity for end users.
You'll engage with tools, scripts, and visualization to reduce the lead time from bug discovery to understanding its cause. This involves analyzing logs, stack traces, events, and the sequence leading up to the issue.
In this role, we seek candidates with a user-centric mindset, demonstrating the ability to question user needs, understand feature usage, and identify diverse use cases. Strong system thinking is essential, as is proficiency in log analysis and the ability to analyze how individual components interact and the potential side effects a component crash may have on other subsystems. Familiarity with Android, QNX, and other unix based systems is valued. Additionally, expertise in Python and Pytest for efficient software development and testing, along with hands-on experience in tools like Grafana or similar for monitoring and visualization, and Docker or similar for containerization, will be beneficial. Understanding the conceptual aspects of Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) processes is also favorable for this position.
Our culture
As a flat organization we build an accountable culture that enables the teams to influence, and makes quick decisions and actions possible. Everyone is willing and able to pitch in and do hands on jobs when needed. In line with this, you will also have the opportunity to influence the development of this role.
We are a professional, energetic and friendly team, working in a modern office at the waterfront of Lindholmen, Göteborg. Our developers are working with cutting edge equipment and advanced hi-tech computers. We offer competitive benefits, such as maximum taxfree fitness allowance.
If you believe that work should be fun and that a workplace should be defined by inclusion, diversity and an open-minded, 'in it together' mentality
Come and join us on our journey! Become a HaleyTek:er!
Please note that due to GDPR regulations we can only accept applications and CV's sent through the recruitment system, not via email or other channels.
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-05
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare HaleyTek AB
(org.nr 559307-9485), https://www.haleytek.com/ Kontakt
Linda Hedenstedt linda@haleytek.com Jobbnummer
