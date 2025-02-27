Test Environment Operations Engineering manager - Software Test Center
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Software Test Center - Let's introduce ourselves
Securing our product maturity is a great and demanding task. Within Software Test Center we are responsible for increasing flow for integration, Units and other customers outside R&D. We operate as global center and provide test environment, management system and technical support to all Tech Hubs, factory and sites worldwide. In our exciting endeavor towards securing our products and services, we are now looking for a new engineering manager.
What you'll do
As an Engineering Manager, you will lead and develop a team of engineers by hiring, mentoring, and continuously inspiring them while providing constructive feedback. Through streamlined execution and experimentation, you will ensure that our unit meets customer needs quickly and accurately. With a strong business perspective, you will work closely with your team, taking ownership to deliver on assigned tasks.
You will also be part of the SWTC management team, where we focus on our technical roadmap to achieve our vision. This role comes with full responsibility for executing tasks according to budget, technical solutions, and timelines, ensuring successful project delivery.
Key Responsibilities:
* Oversee the operation and management of all test environments, ensuring a high level of uptime and performance.
* Drive continuous improvements in uptime, availability, and reliability across all testing platforms.
* Implement and manage real-time, data-driven monitoring tools and dashboards to ensure seamless environment health and swift issue detection.
* Champion the use of high-level automation in environment provisioning, management, and scaling, reducing manual intervention and ensuring efficiency.
* Leverage deep technical knowledge to provide hands-on support for troubleshooting complex issues in test environments.
* Manage and mentor a team of technical specialists, ensuring best practices in environment management and test execution.
* Work closely with development and QA teams to optimize the test environments for performance and cost-effectiveness.
What you'll bring
You have an ability to lead through people, listen and coach and you are energetic and truly motivated by creating new solutions together with the cross-functional team.
Key Qualifications:
* Proven experience (5+ years) in managing test environments, preferably in a large-scale enterprise or software development organization.
* Strong focus on uptime, availability, and reliability of test environments.
* Expertise in data-driven monitoring using modern tools and practices to ensure early detection of issues and trends.
* High-level experience with automation of environment management, including tools like Jenkins, Terraform, Docker, Kubernetes, or similar.
* Solid technical test expertise, including a strong understanding of testing methodologies, scripting, and debugging in complex environments.
* Strong leadership and communication skills, with experience leading a team of technical professionals.
A proactive approach to problem-solving, with the ability to handle multiple tasks and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Preferred Skills:
* Experience with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipelines.
