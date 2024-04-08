Test Engineers
Etteplan is growing and looking for various kinds of new talents to join us. We place great emphasis on personal qualities and will be happy to hear from you - a curious person with a positive attitude, willing to take the next step in your career. We have decades of experience partnering with companies in a wide range of industries. We will do our best to match your skills and interests with our variety of interesting projects when offering one for you.
We are now looking for Test Engineers with at least 5 years of work experience for our operations in the Gothenburg area.
Your work assignments
As a Test Engineer at Etteplan, you will have the opportunity to work with several customers and industries. We are seeking passionate and skilled individuals who want to be part of our dynamic team and contribute to solving complex technical challenges. With us, you will have the opportunity to work on exciting projects and with cutting edge clients, collaborate with experts in various technical fields, and develop innovative solutions that will impact society.
Your Profile
We are looking for several experienced Test Engineers with experience in various parts of the engineering area. You should have at least 3-5 years of experience from the automotive industry and have a great interest in new technology and vehicles. If you have some practical skills within the Testing area, it's a benefit. You are a university or civil engineer with knowledge and many years of experience from the automotive industry. You are fluent in English in speech and writing.
It's a merit if you have worked with Test within; Electric-motor for drivline, for fieldtest and vehicle testing, or for system and component testing within the Automotive industry.
Our offer
With us, you will have the chance to work on beneficial development projects - being part of creating a safe and secure society makes our work meaningful.
We offer you an exciting, international work environment and comprehensive support from a large company. Our relaxed corporate culture lets us work with a professional attitude and have fun with our colleagues. We value the work-life balance; flexible hybrid work and a wide range of benefits await you at Etteplan.
We welcome you as you are; we embrace differences as they enrich and contribute to new perspectives. With us, you can be the captain of your own career and choose the path you would like. Joining Etteplan is only your first step, the rest is up to you. Apply today and make a difference with us!
If you have any questions about the role or Etteplan, don't hesitate to reach out to hiring Manager Peter Weston. Interviews will be held continuously.
