Test Engineer- Infotainment

Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2024-03-07


We are now looking for Vehicle Infotainment Domain Test Engineer who will join domain test team and be working with testing in rigs and HILs (and sometimes you help out also in test cars).
What will you do?
You will be part of a competence team within the Vehicle Infotainment domain area.
The tasks include developing, try-out and executing test cases, both manual and automated. Also, to this is of course to maintain the test cases over time and analyze the results from CI runs.
Do you fit the profile?
• Genuine interest in cars and infotainment
• At least have a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering or equivalent.
• Strong automotive Basetech competence in Diagnostic, Power Management and SW download
• Ethernet
• CAN and experience working with CANoe/CANalyzer and Wireshark when you are troubleshooting.
• Test Automation
Meritorious qualifications
• Experience from Continuous Integration
• Python programming
• Experience from Robot Framework

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-06
