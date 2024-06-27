Test Engineer within Mechanical Strenght
2024-06-27
We are looking for a Test Engineer to a company in Södertälje. Do you have a background within mechanical tests, durability, fatigue and strength analysis? We work with ongoing selection - apply for the position today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The global company, known for its impressive trucks and buses, has its roots deeply embedded in the Swedish manufacturing industry. With a reputation for reliability and innovation, they have become a significant part of the transportation sector worldwide. Their products are characterized by high performance and advanced technology, making them a preferred choice for professional drivers and logistics companies worldwide.
Du erbjuds
Dina arbetsuppgifter
• Durability and fatigue testing of truck and bus mechanical components and systems
• Load measurements on complete vehicle on test track or in test rig
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Master of science, preferable in mechanical or vehicle engineering or similar
• Have experience in mechanical tests, durability, test rigs and/or fatigue and strength analysis
• Are fluent in both Swedish and English since communication goes in both languages
Det är meriterande om du har
• Experience in durability testing
• Experience in commercial vehicles
För att lyckas i rollen har du följande personliga egenskaper:
• Result-oriented
• Responsible
• Solutions oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-27
