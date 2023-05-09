Test Engineer with programming skills
Saab AB / Datajobb / Jönköping Visa alla datajobb i Jönköping
2023-05-09
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Jönköping
, Haninge
, Vetlanda
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
SAAB's Live Training and Simulation Division, located in Huskvarna, is currently seeking Test Engineers that test our advanced equipment. Our business is in an expansive phase and therefore we need to strengthen with more test engineers and intensify programming automated tests.
If you want to work with the latest technology and are not afraid to work with complicated systems, then this might be the assignment for you...
Your role
As a test engineer, you get the opportunity to learn the functions of a broad range of weapon systems, vehicles and simulation equipment. The systems are extensive and complex, which means that you will constantly learn new things for a long time.
See SAAB's Live Training Simulation video, to get an impression of the equipment that you will work with: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WTVa5s84Shk
You will be part of an agile team within the Embedded Software department (40 people). We have both junior and senior developers, architects and testers. We develop new parts from begin to end, but also improve our existing system from different perspectives.
The atmosphere is happy and dynamic with team spirit and technology development in focus. With us, you get opportunities to grow and take on new challenges!
Your main tasks are:
* Design and program automated tests (SpecFlow/Gherkin or Robot Framework)
* Create, maintain, execute and document manual test cases
* Discover and investigate hardware and software issues through troubleshooting
* Work with a range of simulators and test tools. Also develop new ones
* Develop, document, and execute test approaches and procedures
* Work together with other (test) departments
* Perform data analysis and write test reports
* Assist in hardware and software troubleshooting
* Provide mentoring, technical guidance, and coaching for less-experienced engineers
* Optional: Design and program extensions to the test framework (Python or C#)
Your profile
Required skills:
* Bachelor degree in SW Engineering or similar
* Experience in writing/programming automated test cases
* Experience in writing and executing manual test cases
* Good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Desired skills:
* Experience with test languages such as Gherkin or Cucumber
* Experience with SpecFlow and/or Robot FrameWork
* Experience in working with embedded systems
* Experience with programming software (Python/C/C#/.NET)
* Knowledge of Microsoft Azure Devops
* Knowledge of radio technology
* Certification in tests according to ISTQB
What you will be part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here
At business area Dynamics, all employees share the same mission: to create conditions for a safe society. Whether it's missile systems, underwater technology, camouflage solutions, support weapons, training systems or field hospitals, you are part of this mission. We work in close cooperation in developing, manufacturing and maintaining our world-leading products, systems and solutions for customers worldwide.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_19669". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Kontakt
Saab AB +46734378474 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7752873