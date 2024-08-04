Test Engineer, Transmission Development
Do you have a few years' experience as a Test Engineer? Do you want to join Scania's Transmission development?
Did you know that we are making the biggest investment in Scania's history to enter the Chinese market with a new brand, factory and local supplier network? Nevertheless, one of your main tasks here would be to test and evaluate the outsourcing of our latest transmission to China.
More specifically, my group, ENTBM Inner Maneuvering, design and test high-performing mechanical components allowing for best-in-class gear shifting properties, enabling our combustion and electric engines to operate at their most efficient point thereby minimizing fuel / energy consumption - a crucial property for our customers profitability as well as the environment
Key requirements
Together with our designers you would create the test plan and define the tests (load cases, test cycles and acceptance criteria). You would then be the main responsible for securing test material, having the test units prepared by our workshop technicians, getting the test units or components installed in the rig, connecting all necessary measuring equipment and writing the code for the test program. Since coding is a vital part of your role you need to have some coding experience. Finally, you and the designer analyse the results together and you write the test report.
More about you To be successful at and enjoy this position I think you have to have a strong interest in technology. You like to work with many different people with different expertise to solve complex problems. You are analytical and hands-on, and appreciate not knowing exactly what your work will look like day to day. You have to be driven, self-going, curious and a good communicator. You are fluent in written and spoken English. Preferably good at Swedish.
We offer In return, you would become part of a really good workplace with great people. Who appreciate and help each other out, share knowledge and discuss all topics openly. Which also shows in our customer satisfaction surveys. And for me as a manager, I do my utmost to be available for support, help in prioritization etc and my management style is very much based on trust.
As a company Scania offers a wide range of trainings, flexible working hours, a possibility to work from home up to 20%. You also get benefits such as a performance bonus, parental benefits and wellness allowance. And if you live in Stockholm we offer a direct bus between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job express.
For more information
Please contact our recruiting manager, Björn Gunnarsson, at +46700883261. We will be interviewing continuously, so don't hesitate to apply (Just Do It)
