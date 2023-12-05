Test Engineer to Westermo, Stora Sundby
2023-12-05
Are you motivated by working with hardware and software solutions within test? Do you enjoy working close to production? Join us as a Test Engineer!
Westermo is on a journey; our goal is to become a "World Class Factory". In order to get there, we are currently working on several projects such as our new Westermo Production System. We have always prioritized quality and are proud of our good reputation on the market. We actively work with our work environment, diversity, health and safety in our great factory in Stora Sundby.
Within our Test Engineering Department, a close team of Test Engineers work together to develop and implement new test solutions within Operations. The team interacts closely with both R&D and Production, to make sure our products (routers and switches) are true to specification and ready for production. We are looking for a test engineer to complete the team and help us keep delivering products of the high quality we are known for!
Are you our new Test Engineer?
As a Test Engineer, you will have the chance to lead and participate in projects, assisting with test related issues in production. You will work on maintaining HW and SW updates on products, troubleshoot and develop test programs and methods for our products and platforms. The Test Engineers work close to several other teams; such as Quality, Project Office and the Production Team. You will develop new tests in development projects as well as analyze and troubleshoot in maintenance projects. We mainly use LabView for programming. Part of the job is also to document test plans and instructions.
Continuous improvements are important to us, and you will have the opportunity to, together with colleagues, develop the tools, functions, and processes in order to help us take the next steps in our journey!
So, who are we looking for?
We are looking for someone with an interest of technology, who puts quality and functionality first. We always strive to be "true to specification" and you play a vital role in us delivering that promise. You are curious, analyzing, and thorough. You have a background in electronics and used to working in or close to production.
At Westermo we value teamwork, innovation, and quality. If you do to- you'll like it here!
Requirements:
• Academic degree in electronics (or similar)
• Knowledge in testing of electronic devices
• Experienced in using LabView
• Fluent in Swedish and English
Meritorious:
• Experience working with circuit boards
• Experience in testing environments for network technologies
• Knowledge in Boundary Scan
• Experienced in using Teststand or other programming languages
Oh, and don't worry, if you're not an expert in all the things described - you'll learn.
In return, we offer: You will be working at the forefront of technology in a friendly, open culture where we you get the opportunity to learn from skilled colleagues every day. A mature and caring leadership in a flat organization. Through our collective bargain agreement you will be covered in terms of insurance, pension and other benefits. We like to have fun together and we regularly enjoy sports and other social activities as a team. We believe that magic happens when people meet. We are a learning organization and we truly love to try new things, think outside the box and be innovative together!
Basic information:
• Location: Stora Sundby (Outside Eskilstuna/Kungsör)
• Job type: Full time
• Employment contract: Permanent
Don't miss out on this opportunity - apply today.
For further information please contact:
• Recruiting Manager Tobias Thelberg: tobias.thelberg@westermo.com
• Recruiter Elin Sandell: at elin.sandell@westermo.com
About Westermo:
Welcome to a rapidly growing international company, thriving at the forefront of cutting edge technology. Westermo develops and manufactures advanced devices for industrial data communication, used in mission critical installations and harsh industrial environments. The very robust and secure communication networks built with our products provide a high value for our customers.
We are passionate about taking advantage of the growth opportunities in our market. The work environment is very dynamic with great loyalty and team spirit. It is expected to take initiative and our flat organization creates efficiency and provides the opportunity for those who are closest to the task of solving it.
Westermo is a leading supplier of Industrial Data Communications equipment to the World market. Sales are conducted through our own offices in key markets in Europe, North America, Australia and Asia, as well as through distributors and OEM customers worldwide. Development and manufacturing take place in Sweden, Ireland, Germany and Switzerland. Westermo was founded in 1975 and has today more than 300 employees with a turnover around 800 MSEK. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Beijer Electronics AB, listed on the stock exchange.
