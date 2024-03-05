Test Engineer to Power Transformers
2024-03-05
We are looking for a Test Engineer for our high voltage testing lab at Power Transformers in Ludvika. Take the chance to be a part of our team with amazing collaboration and diverse backgrounds that continues to grow!
In this role you will belong to a group of Test Engineers who work together to run delivery projects. You will be involved in driving a safe and sustainable quality culture in the department and develop our business in both short- and long-term perspective.
We offer you an exciting and stimulating work environment where you become an important team player and leader in collaboration with technology and marketing departments as with customers.
Your responsibilities
Your main mission is to lead the testing of Transformers/Reactors according to current instructions, standards, and customers' requests.
Communicate and collaborate with the customers in a way that ensures that trust can be built.
Making sure that the storage of primary test results, control documentation from production and Test reports are done according to the guidelines of document management.
Support and inform the project manager or quality instance in case of deviations from set requirements in specifications and standards.
Deliver on time in line with the master schedule plan and goals.
Responsible for troubleshooting and presenting fault investigation.
Living Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business.
Your background
As a leader you are driven and persistent with the ability to create engagement in the team.
Preferably is a bachelor's degree in engineering or equivalent work experience.
Have a collaborative and solutions-oriented approach
You are customer oriented and proud to deliver with quality
You are proactive and have a risk awareness attitude
As you will be part of a company that operates on a global arena, fluent in English is required. Swedish is preferable for collaboration with local stakeholders.
More about us
We are looking for a variety of people with the right mindset to join our team and are interested to learn more about you and what you can contribute with.
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Don't hesitate to apply before 2024-03-31 even though you don't meet all listed requirements. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and the position can be filled in a shorter timeline, so don't delay - apply today!
More information: Recruiting Manager Andreas Eriksson, andreas.a.eriksson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Blomquist, +46 107-38 31 52; Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46 107-38 29 12; Unionen: Olle Ruzicka, +46 107-38 31 44. All other questions All other questions should be directed to Senior Talent Partner Cajsa Fellerfeldt Eklund, cajsa.fellerfeldt-eklund@hitachienergy.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Lyviksvägen 10
771 31 LUDVIKA
