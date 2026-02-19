Test Engineer to industrial green tech company
2026-02-19
Join our client's Innovation Lab, a dynamic environment where groundbreaking theory seamlessly meets practical application. This is an opportunity to contribute to cutting-edge separator development, driving innovation and shaping the future of manufacturing. The application is open until Monday 23/2 so apply now!
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are seeking a highly skilled Test Engineer specializing in Separator development to join our client's team. You will work primarily in their Innovation Lab, a lab environment where theory meets practice. Your role is critical in driving the development of new separator technologies.
You are offered
The role will start as a consultant assignment but with the possibility to be hired by the company after a trial period of around one year.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
This role involves comprehensive test engineering activities, from planning and setup to execution, evaluation, and reporting for separator development projects within an innovative lab environment.
• Test planning for separator development projects
• Assembling and configuring test setups
• Executing various tests on separator components
• Evaluating test results, including data analysis and mechanical inspections
• Providing technical and analytical reports
• Performing hands-on mechanical work during testing
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Engineering exam in mechanical engineering or equivalent relevant eduacation
• Advanced knowledge in evaluating test results, both data and visually on components
• Advanced knowledge in Hands-on mechanical work
• Advanced knowledge in Report writing and documentation
• Good knowledge in Timeplanning/testplanning
It is meritorious if you have
• Good knowledge in PLC experience
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Orderly
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Our client is a leader in the manufacturing industry, focused on innovation. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
