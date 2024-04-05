Test Engineer Polymer System Solutions Oetiker Group
2024-04-05
Company Description
Are you an experienced Test Engineer? Do you want to become part of a company that always strives to push boundaries of what is technologically possible and work with the next generation cooling systems for e-mobility? Then this might be the role for you!
Being part of 'TeamOetiker' means working with over 2,000 people in 32 countries and at 13 production sites. We are the leading provider of high-end interconnect solutions for automotive and industrial applications. Our clamps, rings, straps, and quick connectors can be found on virtually every vehicle in the world and in millions of household appliances. We are a Swiss family-owned company with a long-term perspective and a focus on sustainable business success.
Our Polymer Center of Competence, located at Lindholmen in Gothenburg Sweden, is a newly founded branch of the Oetiker Group with the global responsibility to develop polymer system solutions, mainly for thermal management applications in electric vehicles. We benefit from the global footprint and expertise of the Oetiker Group while maintaining an innovative start-up feeling. We create high-quality solutions to ensure the future of clean and secure e-mobility.
Does this sound like a place you want to work? Then get in touch with us.
Job Description
As a test engineer in Polymer System Solutions, you will be working with our polymer quick connects and the systems they are used in. Our customers are all major OEMs and we are focused on e-mobility.
You will be working out of our Center of Competence in Lindholmen, Gothenburg, where we have our R&D including test lab.
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
Collect product and process (testing) requirements for polymer quick connectors and systems from customers and define appropriate inspection and testing methods.
Drive test plans for validation of parts under development as well as for revalidation of production parts.
Perform testing of parts in internal test lab / coordinate testing at external test labs.
Create comprehensive test reports in English suitable for customer viewing as well as internal publication.
Initiate and complete key documents such as engineering test lists, DVP&R, etc.
Develop the test lab capabilities and coordinate all activities associated with the test lab.
Support analysis of issues reported via customer feedback, help to understand the underlying causes and be part of developing successful measures.
Support in other areas as needed within the Polymer R&D team.
Qualifications
5+ years automotive testing and part measuring experience, preferably with plastic parts and / or fluid systems
Degree in engineering (BSc/MSc) preferred
Strong knowledge in IATF 16949 and APQP
Excellent oral and written communication skills in Swedish and English
Able to collaborate effectively across departmental functions
High integrity, fair, emotionally mature
Pro-active, self-driven
Additional Information
Working together to make over 2 billion connections every year. That's what we do at Oetiker. Our 'OneOetiker' culture is built on open and respectful collaboration and strong relationships with team members. Our strength comes directly from our team, our values and a culture of trust, teamwork, and professional growth.
A position at the Polymer Center of Competence offers exciting global challenges and various development opportunities. The unique company culture adopted from the Oetiker Group is built on a strong sense of trust where employees are encouraged to contribute from day one. We are therefore looking for colleagues who share our customer-focused mindset of delivering quality and value in everything we do.
