Test Engineer for Transmission Development
Scania Cv Aktiebolag / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje
2026-06-09
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania Cv Aktiebolag i Södertälje
, Sollentuna
, Enköping
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, Norrköping
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We are looking for a new colleague who has a strong interest in physical testing and would like to be part of the development of torque transfer components, both for our conventional and electrical drivetrains. Working in close cooperation with designers, mechanics, simulation engineers, and other necessary cross functional teams, you will play an important role in securing data driven decision making.
Job responsibilities
Prepare and lead testing assignments together with internal customers
Be part of defining test setups and support start up
Coordinate test execution with mechanics and designers
Run tests in rigs and follow up during the test period
Analyze test results, evaluate and document conclusions in reports
Support product verification decisions
Collaborate with calculation, simulation and design teams to align results and methods
Contribute to continuous improvements in test methods, processes and alignment with global partners
Who You Are
We believe you are someone who is curious and seeks to learn and grow within hardware testing. A high level of initiative and strong cooperation skills are necessary, and you should enjoy problem solving and have an analytical approach. You likely have a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Material Technology, Vehicle Technology, Engineering Physics or similar.
Meritorious skills and knowledge include:
Experience in testing (functional/durability, strength/fatigue, vibration)
Understanding of gearbox functionality
Programming/scripting skills (Python, Matlab or similar)
Softwares INCA, DEWESoft
Material technology and processing, such as casting and hardening
Automatization of tests
Acoustics or NVH experience
You communicate well in English. Swedish is an advantage for daily collaboration but not an absolute requirement.
This Is Us
Our unit, Transmission Component Testing and Gear Technology (TGRPDTT ), works with testing and validation of our transmission components (such as gears, shafts, bearings and housings), as well as the design and simulation of gears.
The unit consists of 10 members, 6 test engineers and 4 simulation engineers, spanning both junior and senior levels of experience, who are open and support each other in the daily work. Here, product development is truly a team effort!
Traton Offers
With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally. Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check will be required for this role.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-19 Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania Cv Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Arbetsplats
Traton Group AB Jobbnummer
9955932