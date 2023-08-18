Test engineer for embedded real time software development
2023-08-18
Our solutions are a key part of most industries - electronics, medical research, renewable energy, food production, infrastructure and many more. Working with us means working with the latest technologies and groundbreaking, sustainable innovations.
Join us on our journey for a better tomorrow.
The industry is going through big changes - the transformation to the smart and connected factory. Join our multinational team in Sickla and develop innovative solutions for sustainable and automated industrial production to customers worldwide.
Your role
As a test developer in our team, you design, implement and run test scripts that regression test software intended for products that support an automated assembly industry. You work with complex and large embedded industrial systems in cross-functional and agile teams, and are involved in all steps of the process - from first idea to product. The solutions we develop are used to improve efficiency, quality, safety, speed, ergonomics and environmental performance.
You report to the manager of software test office, Station critical software.
Location: Stockholm
To succeed, you will need
You hold a masters degree in science within mechatronics/computer science or equivalent and have experience in automatic software test design, programming in Python and from complex or large embedded systems. Preferably you hold an ISTQB certification.
You are comfortable with reading C/C++ and understand the architecture and concepts of real time embedded systems. You can work with test within all abstraction levels in embedded software from low level driver control to application level.
You are a team player with customer focus, who wants to embrace new challenges and take on new learnings. You are fluent in English and enjoy interacting and collaborating locally and worldwide.
In return, we offer you
At Atlas Copco, we have a friendly, family-like atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior and integrity. We offer opportunities to grow and develop, as well as potential to see your ideas realized and make an impact. As part of the Atlas Copco Group, you have access to global job opportunities.
Diverse by nature and inclusive by choice
Bright ideas come from all of us. The more unique perspectives we embrace, the more innovative we are. Together we build a culture where difference is valued and we share a deep sense of purpose and belonging. Så ansöker du
