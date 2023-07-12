Test Engineer Ad & Adas | Software & Electronics
Let us describe the challenge we offer
Polestar is an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in. Our focus is on uncompromised design and technology. We constantly redefine the norm and challenge ourselves to shine. Passion and emotion drive us, electricity and innovation drive our cars. Our products are excellent, efficient and entertaining.
In Polestar's future, there is no room for shortcuts, excuses or compromises. We are all in, dedicated on our ambition. Guiding our industry forward through pure, progressive performance.
Due to extensive growth plans Polestar is currently looking to recruit several AD/ADAS Test Engineers for the area of Verification and Validation.
This position is based at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
Function and system development within AD/ADAS is crucial to the success Polestar's ambition to the one of the top EV premium brands in the world. This ensures that the functions and systems are fully verified and validated on all levels. Now we are especially searching for test engineers within software and systems.
You will be responsible for the test and validation of the AD/ADAS functions and systems. You belong to the function team and are supported both by other test engineers but also the Function owner or the function of system under test.
You as a test engineer is responsible for but not limited to:
• Understanding and working to constraints such as commonality and carry-over systems
• Coordination of test plans, including samples, fixtures, schedules, signoffs, witnessing tests, and sample reviews
• Prepare, publish and issue engineering test reports ensuring wanted functionality and performance
• Planning strategies for test development, documenting in technical/logical plans, reporting on the status, revising based on inputs, and being rational in raising concerns or issues
• Propelling multidisciplinary testing, by leading or supporting cross disciplinal views from requirement to test case.
In this role, understanding the complete function scope or the system is key. Helping others in the team to understand both functions and systems requirements is essential to ensure that the chosen systems fulfill the planned functionality in our products.
Who you are
In order to succeed at Polestar you will need to possess excellent interpersonal and communication skills as the ability to build effective working relationships across multiple disciples is paramount. Attitude is everything at Polestar, we are always pushing boundaries and in order to achieve the unimaginable you must have a can-do approach and an open mind to endless possibilities, as well as excited and willing to support teams.
To be successful in this role we believe you have:
• University degree educated or equivalent in a technical area
• Knowledgeable within automotive tools and test methods
• Experienced in developing test methods and sequences for system testing
• Previous AD/ADAS experience
• Knowledgeable within test prerequisites
• Fluent in English, both verbally and written.
At Polestar, you will be part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Since Polestar's in a scale up phase you thrive by working in a fast-paced environment.
Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a team with diverse experience, gender and background.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
