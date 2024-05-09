Test Engineer
2024-05-09
We are looking for a person with knowledge and experience in mechatronic verification who aim to be part of a creative and multi-cultural work environment, with the mission to have an effective and quality assured end product.
The position
Design and construct test equipment, test rigs and special adaptions for vehicle systems.
Develop, interpret and review calibration methods and results. Perform functions associated with testing including operations, equipment, inventory control management and component level repair. Perform analysis of test data with correct consideration to external influences and error factors. Responsible for sustaining, preventive maintenance and troubleshooting problematic set-up and equipment.
Highly skilled in electronics and embedded systems design. Understanding of test and model correlation experience, adequately establishing a structured design of experiments and executing test and analysis with known differences, justifying confidence and uncertainty in modeling and testing accuracies.
Experience from Testing/Development on Automotive industry
