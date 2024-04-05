Test Engineer
Company Description
H&M Group is a dynamic organization committed to exceeding customer expectations through collaboration, innovation, and technology. Our tech organization caters to the unique needs of millions of customers, delivering end-to-end solutions for all our brands. As we accelerate digitalization, we seek strong leaders who can bring their best capabilities, innovative ideas, and talented technologists to support the transformative journey of H&M Group.
Job Description
We are seeking an experienced Test Engineer to be part of our Business Tech organization. In this role, you will work on testing strategies and setting up tools for the team, executing both manual and automated test scripts.
This is a unique opportunity to work with a variety of cross-functional teams within the Corporate Support platform area. Your contributions will empower our product teams to ensure the efficient delivery of high-quality solutions.
Qualifications
Supporting and empowering the Product Teams to execute efficient delivery of high-quality products and ensuring quality delivered to internal stores, business users, and other stakeholders up to our standards.
Setting-up the testing structure and ways of working.
Performing Functional testing, Sanity testing, End-to-end testing, & Database testing.
Ensuring that information flows both up and down streams in internal and external systems
Code and implement automated tests using test frameworks such as Robot Framework/Selenium.
Communication with stakeholders to understand and clarify product requirements.
Requirements
6+ years of testing experience - Functional & Integration testing, Technical testing, End-to-End testing, Regression testing, Test documentation, desktop and web-based application testing.
Understanding of Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines and experience
Knowledge of Cloud-Based Testing Environments: Experience with cloud platforms (Azure) for scalable and flexible test environments.
Knowledge of security testing methodologies and tools (OWASP, Burp Suite, etc.) to ensure applications are resistant to attacks and meet compliance and security standards.
Awareness of AI/ML-based tools and techniques for test optimization, prediction of defect hotspots, and enhancement of test coverage.
Multiple product testing experience
Experience from working with Agile Frameworks as Scrum and Kanban
Excellent communication, analytical, self-organization skills with a user-centric and detail-oriented mindset. Strong collaborator and team player who can showcase leadership abilities when required.
Mandatory tools: Working knowledge of Jira, Confluence, Teamcity, Octopus and working on Azure portal, Qmetry for test management, SQL database testing.
Nice to have
Release management experience.
Release candidates identifying and keep track and communicating to the internal and external stakeholders on releases.
Post-prod issues testing, Incident management.
Experience in working with Multivendor / Multi product environment
Experience of API/Automation would be plus.
