Test Engineer
Noor Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-09-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Noor Engineering AB i Göteborg
-Heroes do not grow on trees; they grow in Noor Engineering
Noor Engineering
Noor engineering aims to provide clients with highly professional technical consultants. Our consultants are experts in their fields. Employees at Noor Engineering are proud of their employer.
Noor Engineering was founded at the end of 2015 and has ten employees today.
Vision:
Noor Engineering helps individuals and organizations to achieve success
Strategy:
We target excellence in everything we do. We are brave to work creatively with innovative solutions. We work with instant improvements and prioritize learning. We don't compete with low prices; we compete with maximizing added value.
Our Services
Our consultants have experience in world-class in the Automotive and Railway industries. We offer testing, Test management, Software development, Project Management, and Agile coaching consultants.
Today's software development and testing environments are complex and challenging. Short delivery time scales, complex products to test, and demanding customers. These challenges require a well thought project management practices, development, and test way of working and intelligent test management practices.
People skills are among the most important critical success factors in any project. We offer solutions to strengthen people skills in testing, project management, SCRUM, and agile testing.
Automotive test engineer
As a test engineer, you are responsible for verifying the components or systems in the car with a talented test Team in the Noor Engineerings client organization. You will work closely to design teams and suppliers. You will be reporting to the test leader.
Responsibilities and tasks
• Contribute to the implementation of agreed verification plans and test strategies.
• Performing system tests applying different methods according to test strategy
• Test case design and maintenance
• Reporting test progress to the test leader and project team. But also identify and escalate verification risks to management.
• Contribute to a culture of improvement and implement improvements to increase effectiveness and efficiency.
• You are an ambassador for Noor Engineering and optimizing the added value for Noor Engineering and its clients.
Requirements:
• B.Sc. Electrical or Computer Engineering or similar.
• Five years of experience in automotive embedded systems development
• Knowledge of CANoe and CAN/LIN/FlexRay/Ethernet networks
• Driving license
• Advantageously to be ISTQB Foundation - Certified
• Advantageously to have experience in scripting and automation
• High communication skills and high collaborations ability
Additional information:
• Travels for participating in expeditions and workshops are expected
• Each individual in our team has a high level of responsibility and mandate and is expected to be able to work both as a team player and autonomously. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Noor Engineering AB
(org.nr 559036-2686), https://www.noorengineering.se Arbetsplats
Noor Engineering Kontakt
Odai Khalaili odai.khalaili@noorengineering.se 0707772390 Jobbnummer
8103860