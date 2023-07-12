Test Engineer
We are looking for a Test Engineer - Automotive Embedded SW who has expertise in the Automotive or Commercial Vehicle Domain and in general responsible for creation of test cases, executing them on bench, test rigs, HIL environment as well as testing in a vehicle to test the overall functionality. The Engineer will also have to go through the requirements, technical specifications document and involve, coordinate for certification requirements. You will work closely with the stakeholders within an OEM and with external stakeholders such as suppliers.
Responsibilities
• Test case development
• Test case management
• Test case architecture and best practice Design test experience
• Automated test scripts Coding development background
• Testing on Test framework setup such as HIL, SIL environment and support simulation activities during software development phase
• Translate Steering and SW Control feature requirements into the Standard Design Verification Plan (DVP). Work with System engineers towards functional validation
• Generate system feature test plans and follow through their completion alongside the HIL teams
• Work alongside project management to successfully monitor progress and implementation/ deployment of feature DVPs
• Manage Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL) L3 and L4 testing projects for the Steering domain.
• Familiarity with Defect Management system
Requirements
• Qualification in Engineering Electrical , electronic control systems or related technical field of study
• Minimum of 5 years of experience in similar roles
• Swedish Driving Licence
• Automotive / Commercial Vehicles Industry experience in development environments - Must
• Knowledge of System Engineering V-cycle
• Effective communication with stakeholders of varying levels of technical expertise.
• Ability to write clear test records and documentation
• Strong interpersonal skills, with the ability to take the lead to improve testing processes and capabilities
• Ability to work together with teams from several departments to facilitate the orderly execution of a proposed project plan
• Technical system competence required for the domain experts are offering a team towards
Tools
• Strong knowledge of IPG CarMaker, Matlab-Simulink
• Defect Management Tools knowledge (RTC)
• CANoe,CANalyser, CAPL scripting & VehicleSpy (bonus)
• vTESTstudio, INCA, Lauterbach, Simulink test, Git, Gerrit Body Control & Road Contact: Gtest, Simulink test, Git, Gerrity, C++, Python
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Make it real. Make it BetterTM.
