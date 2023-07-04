Test Engineer
Devport AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-07-04
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Devport AB i Göteborg
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Lidköping
eller i hela Sverige
DevPort are now looking for a Test Engineer for our client in Mölnlycke. Do you want to work in a multicultural environment and contribute with you experience from previous roles? Then you should apply here!
Responsibilities
Develop and maintain Product Test plan according to the strategy. Identify test scenarios based on Product Requirements. Setting requirements and creating automated test scripts according to requirements and strategy. Perform manual tests for the Product according to the Product Test Plan. Monitor automated test pipeline for test results. Create Test Reports, including summarize test results and recommendation for stakeholder. Setup and manage the Product Specific Target System and Test environment.
Qualifications
• Technical education at Master or Bachelor level
• Have at least 5 years or more professional experience working with software testing.
• Excellent knowledge and hands-on experience in testing Windows Desktop applications and Linux b, based applications testing life cycle
• Good knowledge in Windows and Linux operating systems
• Good experience in working with different Network protocols such as OPC, Modbus etc.,
• Good understanding about Industry Automation standards
• Good experience in creating test plan and report and also test automation
• Fluent in English
•
•
It 's meritorious to have xperience of Scrum way of working, using Azure DevOps for planning, test case management and CI environment.
Application
Apply by following the steps below. If you have any questions regarding the position, send an email to Elin Thulin at elin.thulin@devport.se
I am looking forward to read you application!
About DevPort
DevPort is a technology consulting company in an expansive development phase with headquarter in Gothenburg and offices in Stockholm, Linköping, Helsingborg and Karlskrona. DevPort has its core competence in the automotive industry and employs more than 500 people in three business areas - Digital solutions, production development and product development.
We are proud of our employees and of collaborating with several of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers, companies in the defense industry and other development-intensive industries.
We are characterized by a family culture with entrepreneurship, competence, security and a community that infuses the company's operations and contributes to a pleasant and inspiring workplace. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Devport AB
(org.nr 556752-3369) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Devport AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7938228