Test Engineer
2023-04-05
As an analysis and verification engineer for Driver Information, you work in agile cross-functional teams. You use your test expertise to take an active role in coaching your team members in all matters relating to quality from a test perspective. This includes, but is not limited to, ensuring testability while designing an architecture or developing a function, writing and guiding the team to write test cases, and automating tests for regression testing. As a team player in an agile cross-functional team, you do what is necessary to achieve the team's goals. Therefore you will also learn and gain insights from other disciplines in the team.
Main responsibilities
• Coach your agile team in test-related activities
• Design, automate, implement, and run test methods in an automated test environment
• Develop features in the test automation framework to enable more extensive testing
• Analyse issues
Required qualifications
• Minimum a B.Sc. in Physics, Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent
• Strong knowledge in Python
• Former experience working with quality assurance of complex embedded systems
• Experience working with Jenkins and/or the Robot Framework
• Fluent in English (written and spoken)
• Valid driver's license B
Meritorious qualifications
• Experience in automotive and driver information and infotainment (instrument cluster, HMI, connectivity, telematics, audio, Bluetooth, navigation, speech, displays, ...)
• Experience working with Volvo systems such as Car weaver, CarCom
• Experience in test automation, programming or model-based development / testing
